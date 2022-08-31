CHICAGO — Those who attend the Oct. 4 baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field will get to see Anaya Peoples put her athleticism on display.
Though not as a basketball player.
Peoples will throw out a ceremonial first pitch for this American League Central Division matchup, scheduled as the penultimate game of the White Sox’s regular season.
This is a perk of the name, image and likeness deal the former Schlarman standout inked with one of Chicago’s two Major League Baseball franchises. The partnership has been in the works for a little while, but the White Sox publicly announced it on Aug. 17.
“It’s an incredible honor, especially being new to the Chicago area,” said Peoples, who signed with the DePaul women’s basketball program this past April after transferring from Notre Dame. “It was just awesome to see them notice my hard work and believe in me and believe in my brand.”
This is the second NIL deal Peoples has attracted in her time as a college athlete. The three-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year and 2019 N-G All-State Player of the Year is also signed with Playa Society, an organization that promotes women’s sports through a clothing line and other products.
“I do photo shoots, wear their clothing, post about their clothing,” Peoples said of the Playa Society deal. “I got to go to some WNBA All-Star events.”
White Sox officials reached out to DePaul’s NIL department to see if Peoples would be interested in serving as one of eight athletes to debut the “CHISOX ATHLETE” brand.
Joining Peoples are DePaul men’s basketball player Ahamad Bynum (Chicago native), Illinois men’s basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. (Chicago), Northwestern women’s volleyball player Temi Thomas-Ailara (Glenwood), Michigan women’s basketball player Cameron Williams (Chicago), Iowa women’s basketball player Kylie Feuerbach (Sycamore), Michigan football player A.J. Henning (Frankfort) and Notre Dame women’s soccer player Kiki Van Zanten (Buffalo Grove).
“I get compensation for posting White Sox (content) on social media, whether it’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok. Then I get to throw a first pitch. It’s incredible,” Peoples said. “I get a jersey with my name on the back of it. I get a photo shoot as well with the White Sox. And then they have this mentor program.”
Peoples said the White Sox’s NIL team has provided some material for the eight athletes to post, but she added that the organization encourages unique posting, as well.
“Whatever builds their brand and your brand at the same time,” Peoples said. “They’re really dedicated to building the student-athletes. ... They had it all nicely laid out and designed.”
Peoples and her Schlarman teammates, who won IHSA Class 1A state championships in 2017 and 2018, were put through media training by coach Keith Peoples, Anaya’s father, while in high school.
But the rapid growth of NIL in college sports is something Peoples couldn’t prepare for.
“We’re in the new wave,” Anaya said. “But it’s an incredible opportunity. ... You can see how student-athletes are maximizing their brand off this. It’s something you can’t learn.”
Peoples’ mother, Tricia, manages her NIL portfolio.
“We’re just learning — no pressure, taking it one day at a time,” Anaya Peoples said. “And I’m in Chicago. It’s the best area you can maximize your brand.”
Peoples takes pride in being part of a flock of Danville-produced college athletes who are able to represent during the earliest stages of NIL deals. Athletes like Mercer women’s college basketball player Erin Houpt, Illinois football kicker Caleb Griffin, Missouri State men’s basketball player Kendle Moore and Denver men’s basketball player Tevin Smith, among others.
“You have your people like Erin, Caleb, Kendle, Tevin, and you see other athletes around you. It’s like, ‘Woah, we can do this,’” Peoples said. “You know it’s not impossible. It’s not far. You can see the deals working for everyone. It’s incredible what it does because it doesn’t limit you to having to be from a Division I, high-major school. You can be anywhere.”
Peoples engaged in five weeks of summer workouts with DePaul earlier this year, also completing classwork while training with longtime coach Doug Bruno’s program.
A 5-foot-11 guard, Peoples will wear No. 22 and have two seasons of eligibility with the Blue Demons, who finished 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA tournament.
Coincidentally, DePaul lost 88-57 to Dayton — coached by current Illini coach Shauna Green — in the First Four game last March.
Peoples is enjoying her new college experience.
“I’m just ecstatic. It’s just incredible to be around this atmosphere,” Peoples said. “My teammates have been so helpful with adjusting to Chicago life and campus. It’s a lot different than South Bend or Danville.”
What is Peoples’ favorite part of the Windy City, outside what happens on the basketball court?
“The food. The food is incredible. I don’t think I’ve had bad food yet,” she said. “You have the lake, which is a beach basically. There are so many things to see, so many things to do. It’s just been overall great.”