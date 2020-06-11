DANVILLE — Keith Peoples, by his own admission, said there were times he “would dance around certain issues” when he was the coach of the Schlarman girls’ basketball team.
Being a black leader in sports while working alongside both black and white athletes and black and white assistant coaches meant some uncomfortable circumstances arose during his eight years guiding the Hilltoppers to unprecedented success in the area and the state.
“We danced around issues related to what we consider home-court advantage,” said Peoples, who led Schlarman to the 2018 and 2019 Class 1A state championships prior to stepping aside from the program in June 2019. “There were places and teams that we would play on the road, and I knew personally and my coaching staff knew that it’s going to be a difficult challenge. The officiating could be swayed. The crowd could be welcoming or not.
“We call that home-court advantage. I prepared my team ... to understand that no one’s going to really feel sorry for you.”
Peoples carries a similar feeling in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month while in Minneapolis police custody.
He expressed sympathy for Floyd’s family, and said more than anything, he wants action and change instead of apologies with regard to race relations in the United States and persistent police brutality across the nation.
“I’m angered. I’m frustrated. Annoyed. Sometimes I want to just scream,” said Peoples, now Schlarman’s junior high boys’ basketball coach. “But I’m also encouraged. I’m fueled. I’m eager to do more, and I think it’s real important that we not lose focus on what’s most important.”
What’s important, Peoples said, is creating change and seeking justice for Floyd and other black individuals killed by police over the years during the coming weeks and months.
“We have been in these particular situations far, far too many times,” Peoples said. “It was just 30 years ago we dealt with the Rodney King incident, and here we are again.”
Peaceful protesting — including in Danville — has Peoples feeling hopeful about the future of U.S. race relations. Yet he believes that’s only the first step in overhauling what he sees as flaws in various systems that have led to events such as Floyd’s death over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.
“If you want to be heard, it should not come at the expense of a lost life,” Peoples said, “especially at the hands of those that are put in place to protect us. It’s totally unacceptable.”
Peoples expressed a belief that both learning and voting are key tools to turning the tide in nationwide race relations. On the former front, he can only emit a soft chuckle — likely a sign of frustration — when discussing past lessons he received about U.S. history.
“There’s a lot that was not taught about African-American history,” Peoples said. “That could’ve changed the trajectory of a lot of things. But I think it’s important that we become more open-minded, most sensitive to all cultures.”
Also on the topic of learning is not forgetting. Peoples warned that letting Floyd’s death and what has transpired since disappear back into the news cycle won’t allow for any meaningful change to occur.
“We have to take it a step beyond a hashtag, a tweet. Beyond an Instagram photo. It has to go beyond that,” Peoples said. “We cannot allow this situation to ... go back to business as usual.
“If that’s the case, all the protesting, the walking, it’s a matter of formality.”
What constitutes “beyond that,” in Peoples’ mind?
“We need to take consistent, persistent, monitored, evaluated, accountable, thorough action,” he said. “We need to educate ourselves. We all ... must really do what I consider self-reflection.”
Peoples has coached various black athletes over the years. They include his own daughter Anaya, a 2019 Schlarman graduate now playing basketball at Notre Dame, and middle-schooler son Keison.
So even if some issues are danced around, more often than not Keith Peoples has led conversations among his diverse groups of players about various non-basketball topics.
“When I first started coaching, I was focused on the prize, by any means necessary. Winning,” Peoples said. “And over time I became more mature about my responsibility as a head coach.
“What’s important to me ... is the memories and the lessons learned about life and society. We all have a responsibility as coaches to teach our young men and women how to deal with adversity, how to stand up for themselves, how to communicate, how to understand each other. It’s a challenge. It’s difficult. It’s uncomfortable. But it’s necessary.”