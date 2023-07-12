If you get a bit thirsty on July 20, the "Law Firm" is on the case.
From noon to 2 p.m. that day, University of Illinois football standouts Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph (aka the Law Firm) will be hosting a charity, back-to-school lemonade stand at the Parkhill Plaza parking lot on John and Randolph streets in Champaign.
All proceeds will go toward The Salvation Army's school supply drive that benefits local children and families.
The idea is the brainchild of Andrew Harrington, one of the partners at Harrington Law (201 W. Springfield Ave., Champaign.)
"This is a totally new concept,"" Harrington said. "I ran it by them and they loved it."
Harrington Law has a name, image and likeness deal with Newton and Randolph, who are considered among the top defensive linemen in the country.
Last year's activities included a T-shirt sale and an appearance at the Don Moyer Girls & Girls Club, which earned money for every sack Newton and Randolph piled up.
At the lemonade stand, tables and a tent will be set up. Harrington Law employees are helping hand out the drinks.
Besides the lemonade sales, Newton and Randolph will sign autographs to raise more funds.
Andrew Harrington, a Champaign native and Central High School graduate, is a longtime Illinois football and men's basketball fan.
Soon, new Law Firm T-shirts will be available, with proceeds again going to charity.
The connection with Newton and Randolph has been positive for Harrington Law.
"We had the Big Ten Network put a little thing on where they interviewed Johnny and Keith and mentioned our name," Harrington said. "People like it.
"We want to give back to the community and they want to give back."
Harrington said $5,000 was raised last year and he is hoping for a similar number this year.
The NIL deals weren't possible until recently, when new state laws began to allow it.
"We have these local stars in our community,"Harrington said. "They are great guys.
"I feel like we're getting a good bargain on this. We have a good relationship with them and they trust us."