Golf carts. Bucket hats. Dorm rooms. All staples of late July when it comes to training camp life in the NFL. With rookies and veterans both reporting across the country this week, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS catches up on the 20 former Illini and two former area high school standouts vying for an NFL roster spot:

NICK ALLEGRETTI

Nick Allegretti Senior Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (53) takes the field with his team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

The most recent Illinois draft pick will get to watch Pat Mahomes work with the Chiefs. And potentially block for the reigning NFL MVP. Allegretti had to wait until the seventh round in late April to hear his name called, but the 23-year-old was the only offensive lineman picked by Kansas City — which holds training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., at Missouri Western State University — during the 2019 draft.

GERONIMO ALLISON

Entering his fourth season with the Packers, the 25-year-old receiver only played in five games last season before a pelvis injury in November ended his season prematurely. Still, the Florida native has carved out a nice role in Green Bay catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and was off to a strong start in 2018 (20 catches for 303 yards, two TDs) before his injury.

JAMES CRAWFORD

He’ll enter camp at the Packers’ training facility in Green Bay in a different role than last year. An undrafted rookie in 2018, the 24-year-old linebacker did enough last summer to make the 53-man roster. And then stick the whole season, making nine tackles while playing in all 16 games.

CLAYTON FEJEDELEM

A seventh-round pick by the Bengals in 2016, Fejedelem is starting his fourth season in Cincinnati, which holds training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. The 26-year-old safety compiled 35 tackles last season, making one start and seeing action in all 16 games. He’s made his mark on special teams, though, leading the Bengals in special teams tackles the last two seasons.

CHRISTIAN DiLAURO

The 24-year-old offensive lineman is still waiting to play in his first NFL game. Originally signed by his hometown Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, DiLauro went through training camp last year with Cleveland before getting released and spending last season with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He’ll try to make the 49ers’ roster this time around once camp starts at the team’s facility in Santa Clara, Calif.

JOSH FERGUSON

The 26-year-old running back spent time last season with the Colts, Patriots and Texans, but was only on their practice squads. He last played for the Colts in 2017 and will vie for a shot at the 53-man roster once camp opens in Houston.

JUSTIN HARDEE

A wide receiver at Illinois, the 25-year-old has thrived in special teams with the Saints, the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Hardee collected all 19 of his tackles on special teams last season, added a touchdown off a blocked punt and returned an interception 77 yards for the NFC South champs.

TED KARRAS

Three seasons in New England. Two Super Bowl rings. Not a bad start to his NFL career for the 26-year-old offensive lineman. A sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, Karras has stuck with Bill Belichick’s franchise with his dependability and ability to adapt. He played in 13 games last season, including two starts.

MATT LaCOSSE

When camp starts at Gillette Stadium for the defending Super Bowl champs, one big question will linger throughout: Who replaces Rob Gronkowski after he retired? It could be LaCosse, a former high school quarterback who was a solid tight end with Illinois. The 26-year-old enters his first season with the Patriots after spending the last two seasons with the Broncos, where he caught 24 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown in 2018. LaCosse could start right away with Ben Watson suspended for the first four games because of a positive drug test, giving the Naperville native the chance to become the next go-to tight end target for Tom Brady.

JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD

The pride of Danville High School — who was also The News-Gazette’s last preseason high school football Player of the Year to win POY honors when he did so in 2010 with the Vikings — is back for his second full season with the Cowboys. The 26-year-old linebacker saw minimal playing time last season, but did appear in all 16 games and made four tackles.

CHASE McLAUGHLIN

Sorry, Bears fans. The dependable former Illinois kicker at Illinois — who made 44 of 59 field goals and all 79 extra points in his three seasons with the Illini — isn’t on Chicago’s roster. Instead, the 23-year-old Texas native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bills, and he’ll start camp with the rest of his Buffalo teammates at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.

WHITNEY MERCILUS

The 29-year-old linebacker has accumulated 421 / 2 sacks during his seven-year NFL career, all spent with the Houston Texans. The team drafted him in the first round in 2012 and Mercilus has provided a steady defensive presence ever since. He’s looking to get after the QB even more in 2019, especially since he only had four sacks last season for the AFC South champs.

HARDY NICKERSON

The son of the former Illinois defensive coordinator by the same name, Nickerson begins his third season with the Bengals, the same franchise that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The 25-year-old linebacker has made his presence known, too, starting seven games last season and winding up with 54 tackles.

CARROLL PHILLIPS

A late addition to the Colts’ roster last season, the 26-year-old defensive end is back with Indianapolis for another go-around. It certainly helps that his position coach at Illinois, Mike Phair, holds the same job title with the Colts. But Phillips was able to see the field in six games in 2018, compiling six tackles. He has a chance to be in the defensive line rotation after starting out his career in Jacksonville.

Del'Shawn Phillips Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) stops Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Satur…

DEL’SHAWN PHILLIPS

The rookie linebacker will need to perform well during Falcons’ training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga., if he wants to wind up on the 53-man roster. An undrafted free agent, the 22-year-old Phillips will try to make a strong impression on coach Dan Quinn if he wants to stick in Atlanta this fall and winter. Phillips certainly did so under Lovie Smith, making 95 tackles and corralling four interceptions in 2018.

GIMEL PRESIDENT

The former defensive end at Illinois — he played his only season with the Illini in 2016 after transferring from Auburn — has made the move to linebacker in the NFL. The 26-year-old signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2017, playing four games that season with Houston. The Texans waived him before the 2018 season. He eventually landed with Tennessee, where he is still trying to see the field for the first time with the Titans.

TRENT SHERFIELD

A former high school quarterback at Danville, the 23-year-old Sherfield enters his second camp with the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on better footing. An undrafted free agent in 2018 after catching 136 passes in four seasons with Vanderbilt, Sherfield worked his way not only onto the Cardinals’ 53-man roster, but also was part of the rotation at receiver. With new coach Kliff Kingsbury in charge in the desert, not to mention No. 1 pick Kyler Murray expected to start, Sherfield could improve upon the 19 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown he had as a rookie.

DAWUANE SMOOT

A productive final two seasons at Illinois — 30 tackles for loss and 13 sacks — turned the defensive end into a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2017. Yet the 24-year-old is still searching for his first NFL sack after two seasons with Jacksonville. He only saw time in eight games last season and made four tackles, down from the 19 tackles he made as a rookie.

AKEEM SPENCE

Miami is the third NFL team for the veteran Spence, and he’s hoping for another solid one in South Beach. The 27-year-old defensive tackle made 42 tackles, including two sacks last season, and he’ll get the chance to play for a defensive-oriented coach in first-year coach Brian Flores, a former Patriots assistant. Spence will likely see the field again during significant stretches this season with the Dolphins.

MALIK TURNER

The 23-year-old Springfield native hopes to catch Russell Wilson’s eye often this season out in the Pacific Northwest. The former Illini wideout enters his second season with the Seahawks after he played in six games and caught two passes for 20 yards as a rookie after signing as an undrafted free agent.

JIHAD WARD

The former second-round draft pick is already on his third NFL team. Ward, a 25-year-old defensive tackle who can play end if need be, compiled three sacks in only six games last season with the Colts. His first season with Indianapolis, though, ended on a sour note when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Bills in late October. If he’s fully healthy, Ward could turn into a solid option on the line.

TAVON WILSON

The former Super Bowl champion with the Patriots enters his fourth season in Detroit. The safety for the Lions played in 15 games last season after a shoulder injury ended his 2017 season after only 10 games. The 29-year-old made 35 tackles and had one sack last season, his first one playing for Matt Patricia, his former defensive coordinator in New England.