CHAMPAIGN — The France U18 men’s basketball team blitzed through the pool play stage at the FIBA U18 European Championship in Izmir, Turkey.
Blowout after blowout, with incoming Illinois freshman Zacharie Perrin often leading the way.
Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander made it back to Champaign early Wednesday morning after watching Perrin play. The word from from Alexander based on what he was hearing at the tournament?
Perrin was playing well enough he was in line for potential MVP honors if France took home the title.
Then Gasper Skorjanc happened. France’s run for the FIBA U18 European Championship title ended Thursday with a 58-57 loss to Slovenia in the quarterfinals. Skorjanc knocked down a three-pointer with six seconds to play and give his team the lead, and France missed two shots in the closing seconds.
Perrin’s time in Turkey isn’t finished just yet, but he won’t be chasing a championship. Friday is an off day, allowing Perrin and Team France to regroup before playing twice more during the weekend in the consolation bracket.
What Perrin has accomplished so far in Turkey, however, has the Illinois coaching staff excited about what he’ll eventually bring to Champaign. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds with an additional one block and one steal per game, all while shooting 62 percent from the field. He had two double-doubles in his first five games, including an 18-point, 13-rebound effort against Germany in the round of 16.
“You see a guy that is doing it on the highest stage,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “That event is filled with pros and future NBA prospects. You’re seeing him do it in an ultra competitive environment. Some of their games in pool play were blowouts, but it’s still the best in the world. Those teams are very talented.”
France’s team is talented. Both Sidy Cissoko and Rayan Rupert have been projected as first-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Perrin hasn’t just started alongside them. He’s outplayed them at times.
“He’s surrounded himself with very good players,” Underwood said. “I love seeing that because when he gets to this level he’s going to be around other guys who are pros. They ran offense through him in short rolls. He’s been chasing balls on the glass. All those things are things that translate to this level. You start doing that at 6-10, 6-11, and you get some positive things in front of him for us.”
Perrin wasn’t the only player Alexander laid eyes on in Turkey. The Illinois assistant was able to do some evaluation, too, with Class of 2023 guard Niccolò Moretti playing for Italy. Moretti, the younger brother of former Texas Tech standout Davide Moretti, moved to the U.S. last season and played at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. The 6-1 point guard has run Italy’s offense in Turkey.
“I’ve said since day one it’s a great opportunity to recruit,” Underwood said about his staff’s renewed interest in international prospects. “It fits our campus. We’re so diverse and have so many international students, we’d be foolish not to take advantage of those. We’ve got connections all over the world, and we’re dialing back into those really, really hard. We never really stopped. It just hadn’t quite fit, but with Zach, it was right. We’re glad we’ve got him and excited about his future.”
Perrin will wrap up his time with France’s U18 squad this weekend. Then he’ll have a couple weeks off — at least from basketball. All of the necessary paperwork to secure his student visa will have to be completed in that timeframe to ensure what Underwood said was Perrin’s expected arrival on the UI campus at the start of the school year on Aug. 22.
Then comes the acclimatization process to not only college basketball, but college life in the United States and getting familiar with his surroundings in C-U.
“It’s a really hard adjustment,” Underwood said. “I don’t downplay that. Just coming to the states, getting acclimated, is what our concern is. We’ll bring him along slowly. He’s played as much competitive basketball as any of our guys. We didn’t do a ton this summer in terms of Xs and Os where he’ll feel like he’s behind. Where he’ll be behind is terminology and getting up to speed from a chemistry standpoint with the rest of our guys. We want to make sure he’s comfortable in his environment and that he handles the academic side as well as the basketball side. All that can be challenging.”