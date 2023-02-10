CHAMPAIGN — All eyes will be on Luke Goode this weekend.
A week’s worth of practice after being worked back into the mix last week has the Illinois sophomore guard poised to make his season debut Saturday against Rutgers. How he fits back into the rotation after missing the first 23 games of the season, of course, is a question Illini coach Brad Underwood will have to answer.
It might not be the only one. Impressing just as much lately during practice as Goode? Zacharie Perrin. Perrin already has his Illini debut under his belt.
The two minutes played and two missed free throws in the loss to Indiana weren’t much, but they counted as the freshman forward’s first game in an Illinois uniform.
A second — and more — could be coming. Perrin’s improvement on the practice court has come in leaps and bounds, according to Underwood, since his late December arrival in Champaign. How much the French big man plays in the remaining eight regular-season games or Big Ten and NCAA tournaments is to be determined, but it seems clear he will play again before the 2022-23 season is complete.
Just in a role that hasn’t been hammered out just yet.
“I don’t know yet,” Underwood said about Perrin’s perspective role. “I know he’s getting a lot better. I know he’s getting dialed in with what we’re doing.
“It’s just a matter of him being able to execute. ... He’s made a huge jump since the first week he was here to now. I’d like to get him out there if the opportunity is right and see what he can do in meaningful minutes.”
Underwood isn’t too concerned about what Perrin can bring to the court offensively. That’s always been a strength. A strength the 6-foot-10 forward showed off in the last year at the international level. That includes leading France in scoring at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Turkey last August.
“He knows the actions we’re doing, and he’s very gifted offensively. He just bounces up and dunks balls that most guys can’t, and he’s got great ball skills. The offensive side has been pretty good for a while.”
So Perrin will have to play his way onto the court the same way the rest of his teammates did. On defense.
“I don’t want to mess up our defensive chemistry and what we’ve got going there,” Underwood said. “Just getting dialed in to the defensive end takes a little bit. The defensive side is where he had to catch up the most.”