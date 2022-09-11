CHAMPAIGN — Zacharie Perrin won't play for Illinois in the 2022-23 season after all. The 6-foot-10 French forward will instead reclassify and attend Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.). The Illini signed Perrin this summer and intended for him to enroll this semester, but that never materialized.
"I am excited to be in the USA and start the next chapter of my basketball career here at Sunrise Christian Academy," Perrin wrote on Twitter. "I remain 100% committed to the Illinois program and look forward to joining the Fighting Illini after Sunrise."
Perrin's de facto reclassification puts him in the Class of 2023 with four-star commit Amani Hansberry. How much Perrin would have played this season in Champaign is debatable, but his absence will leave Illinois a bit thin in the frontcourt with just Dain Dainja, Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb on the roster.
Perrin played for Antibes this past season on the second-tier French professional team’s U21 squad. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals and shot 59.3 percent from the field.
This spring presented two more opportunities for Perrin to bolster his reputation. He was the MVP at the adidas Next Generation qualifying tournament in Greece in April, putting up 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. That earned him a spot on the Next Generation All-Star Team at the Euroleague Final Four in Serbia, where he averaged 10 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Perrin competed for France this summer at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Turkey. He put up 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game playing alongside two potential 2023 first round picks and helped France finish fifth.