CHAMPAIGN — The Tyra Perry era at Illinois will continue for the better part of this decade.
The Illinois softball coach received a contract extension through the 2027 season, with the UI Board of Trustees approving the deal at its Thursday meeting.
Perry, who just wrapped up her eighth season in charge of the Illini, has produced a record of 243-166 in her tenure at Illinois that started with the 2016 season.
“We are pleased to extend coach Perry’s contract to ensure she remains at the helm of Illinois softball for at least the next four years,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement on Friday. “Tyra is a driven competitor who has led our program to numerous achievements during her tenure. She is a focused, values-driven role model for her players — past and present — which has helped her become the lone female coach to lead three different schools to the NCAA tournament. We want to thank Tyra for her commitment and belief in the University of Illinois. The future is bright for the softball program under her continued leadership.”
Perry has a career record of 652-554-1 in 23 seasons, with stops at Ball State, Western Kentucky and Birmingham-Southern before former Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas hired her to take over the Illini program in June 2015.
Perry will receive slight increases in her salary during each season of the new deal, starting at $200,000 and going up $10,000 every season until it reaches $240,000 for the 2027 season.
Perry is only the program’s second-ever coach, and she replaced Terri Sullivan once Sullivan retired after the 2015 season.
Perry has guided Illinois to four NCAA tournament appearances, most recently in 2022, but last year’s team finished 29-27, including 6-16 in the Big Ten. Perry was the first Black female coach to lead a Big Ten softball program, and is one of only three leading a Power Five program.
When Illinois hosted Michigan State coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley’s program this past season, it marked the first time two Black female softball coaches faced off during Big Ten play and was believed to be the first game featuring two Black female softball coaches at the Power Five level.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to lead and grow the Illini softball program,” said Perry, who thanked Whitman and Illinois executive senior associate director of athletics and chief sports officer Sara Burton in a statement on Friday. “I am grateful for the support ... as we strive to instill the principles of character, toughness and community into our student-athletes. The University of Illinois is a special place, and I am blessed to represent the orange and blue.”