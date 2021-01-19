CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's defensive line received yet another boost Tuesday when the team announced that Roderick Perry II will return for the 2021 season.
"@roddabod92 is BACK," the team wrote on Twitter. "One of top draft-eligible DTs in the Big Ten is back for one more season with the #Illini."
Perry joined Illinois ahead of the 2020 campaign after four years at South Carolina State. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound athlete out of Raleigh, N.C., quickly made in impact in Champaign-Urbana, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention status by posting 17 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup.
Perry is the fourth Illinois defensive lineman to announce his return for coach Bret Bielema's first season in charge, joining Jamal Woods, Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney Jr. The last of that group reversed course Sunday after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 30.