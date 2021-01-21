CHAMPAIGN — Rod Perry II didn’t receive the complete Illinois football experience in his first year with the program. The COVID-19 pandemic ensured that wouldn’t happen.
As the senior defensive tackle describes it, he missed out on “all the fans, the walk to the stadium (and) tailgating” that accompanies a typical Illini gameday. Perry also hasn’t tried out the miniature golf course atop the Smith Football Performance Center.
Separate from football, what about the restaurants in Champaign-Urbana the 6-foot-2, 300-pound athlete didn’t have the chance to hit up?
“I haven’t tried Cracked Egg yet. I’ve got to go try that out,” said Perry, referencing the breakfast establishment Cracked: The Egg Came First. “Ya’ll got to get a Bojangles and a Zaxby’s and a Cook Out down here, man. I’m missing back home.”
Perhaps one of those businesses will pop up locally during Perry’s second year at Illinois.
Perry announced Tuesday he’s utilizing the extra year of eligibility being offered by the NCAA in response to the pandemic, forgoing his professional dream for one more college football season.
“It wasn’t too much conversation I needed with (Bret Bielema’s) new coaching staff. ... The decision really wasn’t to go somewhere else — it was either stay here or declare (for the NFL draft),” Perry said. “If I commit to you, then I’m going to stick it out.”
Perry spent four years at South Carolina State before being encouraged to move on prior to the 2020 campaign, because the Bulldogs wouldn’t be playing in the fall.
The Raleigh, N.C., native wound up with the Illini and made a significant impact on the defensive line. Perry collected All-Big Ten honorable-mention status by posting 17 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup in six games.
“Everything was just a new experience to me,” Perry said, “so I wanted to come back and experience it again. Hopefully we get this COVID thing situated.”
A major factor in Perry’s eligibility decision was something beyond his control. He suffered an injury late in Illinois’ Dec. 5 loss to Iowa and missed the season’s final two games.
“Coming back would allow me to prove that I was good after my injury,” Perry said. “Also, coming back would be better because it would only help my draft stock. Going into the draft with an injury, you won’t get taken in the round that you would have if you were healthy.”
Perry was Phil Steele’s top-rated draft-eligible Big Ten defensive tackle entering the 2020 season.
“I’m not really sure what I expect my role to be (in 2021),” Perry said. “But I’m pretty sure I’ll be on the inside. I just hope all of us can rotate around with all the different fronts and stuff and all get a chance to eat on the field, affect the game how we know we can.”
Perry was the final starter on the defensive line to announce his future football intentions. He joins Owen Carney Jr., Jamal Woods and Isaiah Gay in sticking around Illinois for an extra season.
“It factored in a great deal,” Perry said of those teammates deciding to return. “I’ve built a good relationship with those guys, and I don’t want to go somewhere else and have to build that relationship again. I’m a social guy, at the end of the day, but I’ve already connected with those guys so let’s just keep it going.”
Even with that being the case, it wasn’t easy for Perry to shelve his NFL aspirations for another year.
“That whole month of December I was thinking, ‘I know I’m injured and I know I can’t do anything, but I’ll still get picked up if I declare,’” Perry said. “It’s just being this close to getting a shot at the NFL, you want to do it so bad, but you’ve got to really dig in and think of the long run.”
Perry turned to one person in particular when seeking advice about this difficult choice. One of his uncles is Tim Richardson, who was drafted by the New York Giants 160th overall in the 1987 draft.
“He had college football experience (at Pacific), and he’s had more injuries than I know, so he was a real good mentor for me during that time,” Perry said. “I always joke with him, because when I look it up I’m like, ‘Where you at?’ And then he’s like, ‘I got the check to prove it right here.’”