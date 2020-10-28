CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters didn’t list all of his goals for the 2020 Illinois football season in the days leading up to the Illini’s opener.
Same for the areas of his own game he’d like to improve upon in his second year leading the Illini offense.
Peters was clear, however, that a higher completion percentage was one of his targets in 2020. He ranked 10th in the Big Ten in 2019 after completing 55.3 percent of his passes. Starting a season off by completing 8 of 19 passes for 87 yards in a 45-7 loss last Friday night at Wisconsin — with the Illinois offense getting shut out no less — wasn’t it.
Peters’ productivity against Wisconsin came elsewhere. He led the Illini with 75 rushing yards. It was the third straight game where Peters was the team’s leading rusher.
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith has repeatedly said in the last year-plus that Peters “is not an oak tree” in the backfield. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder can move.
And now, Smith seems to be more inclined to let Peters loose in a rushing attack that has yet to match Illinois’ 2018 breakout performance behind Reggie Corbin, Dre Brown and, perhaps most notably as it applies now, quarterback AJ Bush Jr.
“I’ve got to let him be himself,” Smith said. “If that means he pulls it and tucks and runs once in a while, so be it. I’ve got to let him do that more, and he likes to do that, too.”
Smith has been hesitant to call many designed runs for Peters or option plays where he’d have that choice. He wants to protect his quarterback, and given Peters’ injury history — including a pair of missed games in 2019 because of concussions — it’s not unwarranted.
The inexperience behind Peters at quarterback is part of that equation, too. Redshirt sophomore Matt Robinson has two career starts, but hasn’t shed the “backup” label. Redshirt freshman (and ballyhooed recruit) Isaiah Williams hasn’t shown he’s ready. Redshirt sophomore Coran Taylor has only ever played in mop-up duty. And freshman Deuce Spann is four months into his college football career.
Those considerations aside, Smith is leaning toward giving Peters a freer hand in the run game. Particularly if teams continue to stack the box like the Wisconsin defense did.
“It’s a numbers game,” Smith said. “Unless you can really move nine guys out when you’ve got eight, which is tough to do, and it happens, but the quarterback has got to be a prominent part of what you’re doing in the running game. That’s why he’s been having success with those pulls.
“I was just trying to protect him a little bit. That’s probably me holding him back a little bit. I’ve just got to let him play a little bit more when it comes to those types of things (and) running the football when the defense presents itself like it did.”
Count Peters in for more chances to run. He saw opportunities against Wisconsin and broke runs of 30 and 31 yards.
“They were leaving the edge open for the quarterback,” Peters said. “They were stacking the box and playing man coverage to stop the run. That opened up opportunities for me to make some hay with my feet. I have no problem with using my feet. If I have to do it more or that’s more involved in the game plan, I’m all for it.
“Having that ability, it does open up other things. It makes the defense be more honest. Having someone keying on the quarterback is going to open up lanes to run and other opportunities with play calls. It’s good for the pass as well.”
Peters exercising his right to run the ball more won’t turn Illinois’ offense into the Army, Navy or Georgia Tech equivalent. As effective as Peters might be running the ball, he still has plenty of capable targets — and one he certainly likes a lot in wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.
A more efficient, effective passing game is important, too. That efficiency wasn’t on hand at Wisconsin. Peters completed just 42.1 percent of his passes, which, after one week, ranks him last among the Big Ten’s 14 starting quarterbacks.
Peters raising his completion percentage is still a focus. A must. A priority for the Illini (0-1) heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home opener against Purdue (1-0).
“Getting those first downs, moving the chains, is huge because then you can start doing some more stuff and start opening it up a little bit,” he said. “When you constantly go three-and-out or you’re punting the ball away, it kills momentum. Completing the football, getting those first downs, moving the chains, it’s going to help us a lot.”