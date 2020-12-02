CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters didn’t need to spend another fall Saturday not playing college football.
The senior quarterback’s first three years included 10 appearances and four starts at Michigan. His last two seasons have contained 13 starts for Illinois, but also two games missed in 2019 because of injury and three more games on the sideline this season because of a positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 29.
And then Peters and his Illini teammates learned last Friday night their home date with No. 3 Ohio State was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Buckeyes’ program.
“It’s just frustrating as a player, especially actually getting the virus and missing three games and now another one’s wiped off the board,” Peters said Tuesday. “But at the same time, as a person (who’s) part of the community, you have to protect those that are inside the community because it can be life-threatening.”
Peters’ second season with the Illini is rapidly coming to a close. It’s slated to continue at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when No. 24 Iowa (4-2) brings a four-game win streak to Memorial Stadium as Illinois (2-3) tries to extend its own winning streak to three games.
A short trip to No. 16 Northwestern awaits next Saturday, followed by Big Ten Championship Week.
Then Peters will decide whether he wants to utilize the one remaining season of eligibility at his disposal — “As these last three, four games play out, I think it’ll make my decision more clear,” he said.
A possible extension to his time as a collegiate athlete doesn’t make the loss of games, such as last Saturday’s, any easier for Peters to cope with.
“This is the first season something like this has happened (where) the game can be taken from you in an instant and unexpectedly,” Peters said. “Mentally it’s challenging, especially when you prepare all week. You feel like everyone’s ready for the game, (carrying) a lot of momentum.”
The ongoing struggle for some Big Ten teams to control their COVID-19 cases is an issue Peters described as “not something that represents the Big Ten culture, where it’s like a gritty league.”
Wisconsin has played just three games, Maryland lost a pair of games and Minnesota canceled its second consecutive game on Monday.
Peters suggested Illinois has experienced better fortunes in this regard, in part, because of a saliva test developed and distributed on campus.
“We do the spit test and the nose swab, and I know a lot of Big Ten teams only do the swab, which sometimes is not the most accurate,” Peters said. “I remember when I tested positive on a Thursday (before the Oct. 31 Purdue game) and went back the next day and did the swab, I was actually negative. I was negative both days on the swab when I had tested positive for the saliva.
“If it was never for the saliva, I would’ve been positive (for COVID-19), playing a football game and having a chance to spread it to other people.”
Peters doesn’t have to worry about that now, returning for the Illini’s 41-23 win at Nebraska on Nov. 21. Peters echoed Illinois coach Lovie Smith when asked what effect the Ohio State cancellation had on the Illini’s recent positive vibes.
“I don’t think we’ve lost too much momentum because all last week we practiced,” Peters said. “We talk ... in the locker room, in the meeting room. We’re all getting though it together. It’s unprecedented times, and hopefully there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
Peters said preparation for Iowa began almost as soon as the realization Illinois wouldn’t host the Buckeyes settled in.
That apparently didn’t include recalling how Peters exited last year’s game with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Safety Geno Stone, who now plays for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, laid a high hit on Peters and forced him from the game, which the Illini lost 19-10. Peters sat out the Illini’s next game the following week against Northwestern.
“I actually forgot all about that,” Peters said. “I did think it was kind of a cheap shot, but it didn’t get called on review so that’s all good. For me personally, I turned the ball over three times last year in that game. I put a lot of weight on my shoulders and take a lot of the responsibility for that loss last year.”
Peters played no role in Illinois’ 63-0 defeat at Iowa’s hands in 2018, the last time the Hawkeyes stopped inside Memorial Stadium. He was still with Michigan at that point.
“Coach Lovie has highlighted in team meetings (that) two years ago they played here, the beatdown that they gave us,” Peters said. “It’s embarrassing whenever you get beat that bad. You should have a chip on your shoulder for the seniors who were here when it happened.”
More than anything, Peters wants the Illini to secure a victory Saturday because “we’ve got to win these next three games to set us up for a big, good bowl game.”
Peters helped Illinois to the 2019 Redbox Bowl against California, the program’s first bowl berth since the 2014 season. Peters sees great value for Illinois in another possible bowl appearance this season.
“It would be huge,” Peters said, “especially with what we’ve been through as a team this year.”