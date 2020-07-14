CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters’ headlong dive for a first down wound up becoming the lasting image during the final game of the 2019 Illinois football season.
Mostly for how his efforts during the Redbox Bowl’s closing minutes — with the outcome essentially determined in what amounted to a 35-20 win by California — represented not only the Illini’s first bowl game in five years, but the season as a whole.
Close, but just not quite there.
Peters needed 17 yards on his fourth-down scramble with less than 2 minutes to play and Illinois trailing by two touchdowns. His last-ditch effort netted just 16.
But Peters’ dive didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates or Illinois coach Lovie Smith in the immediate moments after the game on Dec. 30. The Michigan transfer was setting the tone for what, in that moment, truly became his team. Smith said that play was the one the Illini would take into the offseason to try and continue to build the program.
How Peters arrived back on campus last month, when the players could return for voluntary workouts, doubled down on just how much the Illinois quarterback would continue to set the tone for the program.
Strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez made a point of mentioning how physically ready linebackers Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson were upon their return.
They were leading the charge after a mandated three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tight end Luke Ford, punter Blake Hayes and wide receiver Donny Navarro also earned a mention.
Peters was right there at the top of the list.
“Brandon Peters looks absolutely incredible at this moment in time,” Hernandez said. “Whatever it was that motivated him to continue doing some work, I couldn’t be happier with that in this time off. Looking at him right now, his body looks incredible.
“He’s definitely maintained and maybe even put on a little bit more lean muscle mass. He’s got some more definition on him. He definitely looks like he’s been in the weight room.”
Peters quickly squashed the notion of a quarterback competition in last August’s training camp, his first at Illinois after transferring from Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound native of Avon, Ind., asserted himself into the No. 1 spot and held onto that title for the remainder of the season.
Peters missed two games last fall because of a concussion, but he still had the most productive and efficient season by an Illinois quarterback since Wes Lunt in 2015. Peters completed 152 of 275 passes for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.
Pigeon-holing Peters as a pocket passer, though, isn’t quite right. His rushing totals weren’t outlandish — 74 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns — but the one-time Division I basketball recruit managed to break a few big runs when they mattered most.
As Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith would say, Peters is “not an oak tree back there.” The Illini quarterback has shown that off even more since the team’s voluntary workouts with Hernandez and his staff resumed.
“Watching him run, he looks absolutely incredible,” Hernandez said. “He’s got his big, long stride, and he’s taking people down with it, winning some races. There’s some competitiveness. He has definitely put some work in to help showcase some of his athleticism.
“He’s definitely standing out right now as a guy who continued to lift, continued to run and continued to work on his overall performance. I think that right there shows a lot to this football team, how important it is to our quarterback to get it done. Hopefully it’s going to continue to spread throughout the remainder of our guys as well.”
While workouts were voluntary to start, the Illini coaching staff could begin organizing them starting Monday. For the players still not on campus, though, Hernandez can only speak with them and suggest they do something to stay active.
“If it’s really going to matter to them to be successful, then we’re going to find out once they get here to see how much it really meant to them to take care of business,” he said. “The thing we’re expecting them to know is six wins is just OK. Six wins is very average.
“I don’t consider myself an average strength coach. I know Coach Lovie doesn’t think he’s an average football coach. We’re hoping these guys don’t think they’re just average football players. We’re hoping the mentality and success we were able to instill in them early in the winter is carrying over to where we want them to be.”