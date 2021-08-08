CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters has maintained a fairly low-key vibe since arriving at Illinois in the summer before the 2019 football season following three years at Michigan.
Peters has never been that brash QB1. Confident in his abilities? Sure. A big, bold personality? Not so much.
But as Peters’ comfort level at Illinois has increased, so have the peeks into the subtly funny 23-year-old with a dry sense of humor.
Peters has been in his element on the football field since the start of Illinois’ training camp.
He handled his first round of media availability at training camp in the same way.
Like when he demurred from sharing any details about how the Illinois offense has changed, following Bret Bielema’s lead in making sure Nebraska knows as little as possible heading into the Aug. 28 season opener at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m not going to spill the beans,” Peters joked to one reporter.
Or when he responded to some of his teammates calling the first day of training camp intense.
“Intense?” Peters said with a wry smile. “I guess not so much for me. I’m not in the trenches. I would say it was intense in the fact we were working hard out there and moving around a lot.”
And, finally, when he counted out the number of offensive coordinators he’s had in his college career on his fingers.
“Five is kind of a lot now that I think of it,” he quipped.
Peters is clearly more comfortable in his role. And it’s because Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen put him in uncomfortable situations — at least for him — the past eight months.
Bielema and Petersen wanted Peters to get out of his shell. Be more vocal. Lead this team.
“The thing that we really tried to stress on him was just communication,” Bielema said after running through a series of Peters’ positive traits, including his size (6 feet, 5 inches and 220 pounds) at the position and his talented right arm (2,993 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his college career).
“I let him come out and talk to you guys, because I think a quarterback of his stature should have that in his wheel house,” Bielema continued. “We should feel comfortable with him talking. I’m not saying he’s the starter, but he’s a guy I think has a lot of intangibles that it’s going to be hard for someone to be better than him.
“He’s got to start walking the walk of a quarterback — speaking out here to the media and also speaking to the players. I thought his huddle communication was really good. I stressed it on him all summer. It’s just beginning to come around more and more, and it’s fun to watch him grow.”
Creating uncomfortable situations to promote growth wasn’t just a Peters project leading into training camp. Bielema and his coaching staff have used that approach on the entire team.
Every day the players walk into their position group meetings, a notecard is waiting on their desk. On it are two areas of their game or skill set they should focus on improving.
“When you come to a certain level as a player, you can only get better by improving your weaknesses,” Bielema said. “You’re good at all the things you do well, but you’ve got to take a giant step in the areas you don’t do things well. … If we can take care of those two things across 120 guys, we’re going to make good strides.”
Leadership at the quarterback position was a major part of Peters’ offseason growth process. The message from Petersen, who also coaches the Illinois quarterbacks, was pushing tone and pushing leadership.
“I think I have more command, more confidence under center,” Peters said. “I would say overall presence. It’s like I’m more involved and really communicating with guys out there with what I want and what I want to see in the routes and what I expect. And just encouraging more.
“Obviously, it took some work, but you’ve to take baby steps and gradually work your way up. You’ve got to make yourself feel uncomfortable. That’s what Coach Petersen did. He pushed me every single day. Same with Coach B. He made me step out of my shell a little bit. The amount of growth I’ve seen over these eight months from the past is wild.”
The coaching staff’s approach to broaden Peters’ leadership ability wasn’t simply telling him to do it and expecting follow through. Peters respected the fact Petersen and Bielema more guided him through it.
“I really haven’t had that too much in the past,” the Avon, Ind., native said. “They were just way more hands on, way more helpful and supportive in that process. I’m always open ears and always looking for criticism and ways I can improve myself and improve my game. I’m never going to turn down a voice — especially guys that have been doing it a lot and have a lot of experience in this field.”
Illinois wide receiver Donny Navarro can see the difference in Peters. More — and better — communication from Peters to his wide receivers, running backs and offensive line is evident. Team chemistry has blossomed.
“He’s a great leader,” Navarro said of Peters. “He works hard and leads by example. He’ll yell out and use his voice sometimes, which is really good. We need that from 18. I’m excited for him. He’s going to continue to lead, continue to work hard and show that he’s a really good player.”
Peters’ improvements haven’t been limited to taking on more of a verbal leader role. Petersen has seen Peters grow as a decision-maker, as well. He knows better when not to force passes or hold the ball too long or take off and use his athletic ability to run.
And while neither Bielema or Petersen are going to name a starting quarterback for the Week 0 game against Nebraska, it’s almost assuredly Peters. His stiffest competition — Isaiah Williams — moved to wide receiver at the end of spring practices. Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski is only a week into his time with the Illini. Matt Robinson has fallen a bit down the depth chart, and younger quarterbacks Deuce Spann and Samari Collier aren’t ready yet.
“I wouldn’t say there’s no competition right now, but Brandon, right now, if we were playing tomorrow, he’s our starting quarterback,” Petersen said. “He’s earned that spot through spring ball, and he’s keeping that spot right now.”
It’s a spot Peters is grateful to have. The 2020 season — marred by the COVID-19 pandemic that cost Peters three games after he tested positive — was not how he wanted his college football career to end.
“Totally frustrating,” Peters said to describe 2020. “Exhausting, too. Last year didn’t feel right. It didn’t really even feel like a season at all. I definitely felt like I wasn’t ready to move on. From the first day I met Coach B., I loved what he preached and loved what he said. It really just hooked me in, and he welcomed everyone back.
“Definitely trying to go out with a bang this year. I’m grateful to have a sixth year. I’m grateful for Coach B. for allowing as many of us to come back as possible. He welcomed us with open arms. I’m just grateful for this opportunity, and hopefully it feels like football again this fall.”