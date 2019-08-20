CHAMPAIGN — No waiting until game week this time. Brandon Peters will start at quarterback for Illinois' season opener against Akron on Aug. 31, Illini coach Lovie Smith announced Tuesday.
"We loved Brandon when we got a chance to know him during the recruiting process," Smith said in a release. "Now that we've seen him on the field, he has been everything we though he would be.
"He has really thrown the ball well and is a better runner than he's given credit for. Most importantly, he has moved into a leadership role for us. We're pumped up about Brandon leading us heading into the season."
Peters joined the Illini this summer as a graduate transfer after spending his first three seasons at Michigan, including a redshirt. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback played in 10 games and made four starts for the Wolverines spread across the 2017 and 2018 seasons, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yards. He threw four touchdown passes and three interceptions while at Michigan.
A former-four star recruit, Peters was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the nation in the 2016 class. The Avon, Ind., native was the 2015 Indiana Mr. Football and threw for 6,843 yards, 79 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his high school career.