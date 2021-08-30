CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters' 2021 season lasted just two full drives and part of another before he was sacked by Nebraska's Garrett Nelson and Deontre Thomas that sent the Illinois starting quarterback to the sideline with a left arm injury.
Peters will return at some point this season. When is the only question.
"BP has an injury to his left shoulder," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Monday afternoon. "All the tests came back. Anything from a long standing injury looked negative at this point. Really it’s just about his recovery. It’s on his left shoulder — his non-throwing arm — so it’s really just a matter of how fast he recovers from that."
Bielema doesn't expect Peters' recovery to happen in time for Saturday's game against Texas-San Antonio. The Illini (1-0) play the Roadrunners (0-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
"I’m not ruling him out of this week’s game, but don’t really feel that he may be in that role at this point," Bielema said. "As far as his return, it just depends a lot more on the next 5-6 days to see where he’s at."
Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski replaced Peters in the first half of the Nebraska game and helped lead Illinois to a 30-22 victory. Sitkowski completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.