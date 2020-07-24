CHAMPAIGN — The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top college football player in the country. The last thee winners? All quarterbacks — LSU's Joe Burrows, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.
The 2020 Maxwell Award watch list released Friday has its share of positions covered — even two linemen — but plenty of quarterbacks made the cut. Illinois' Brandon Peters was among them.
The Maxwell Award watch list selection is the first of Peters' career. The Michigan transferred started all 11 games he played last year, while missing two (home games against Michigan and Northwestern) with injuries.
Peters completed 152 of 275 passes for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in his first season at Illinois. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback also rushed 74 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
Peters' 18 passing touchdowns put him fifth in the Big Ten last season. He was also eighth in yards per completion (12.4), eighth in points responsible for (126), ninth in completion percentage (55.3 percent), ninth in passing efficiency (128.6), 10th in passing yards (1,884) and 10th in total offense (190.6 yards per game).
The Illinois quarterback was one of 13 Big Ten players on the Maxwell Award watch list. Joining Peters with preseason recognition of their own were Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Penn State running back Journey Brown, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan, Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, Michigan State running back Elijah Collins, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor and Indiana running back Stevie Scott,