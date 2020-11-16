CHAMPAIGN — Four weeks, four starting quarterbacks. That's the reality for Lovie Smith's Illinois football team in the 2020 season.
So, who gets the call for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff between the Illini (1-3) and Nebraska (1-3) in Lincoln?
Per usual, Smith didn't offer a firm answer at his Monday afternoon press conference.
"What I see is that we have our starting quarterback that’s been out, and he’s available this week. That’s a good option," Smith said. "What I also saw is what our other quarterback was able to do this week.
"Of course, I’m not going to say what our game plan will be. I would say that we have some good options going into this week … and we’re excited about that. We have a good plan as we go into Nebraska this week."
Smith later clarified "our starting quarterback" was a reference to Peters and "our other quarterback" was a reference to Williams, but he did not expand beyond that to say if Peters is 100 percent the starter against the Cornhuskers.
Peters, a senior, started Illinois' season-opening loss against Wisconsin, then missed the next three games following a positive COVID-19 test. Smith said Peters now is able to practice with his teammates.
The redshirt freshman Williams made his first career start this past Saturday at Rutgers, after Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor got the call against Purdue and Minnesota, respectively. Williams responded by establishing a new program record for quarterback rushing with 192 yards, earning him Big Ten Freshman of the Week status on Monday.
Palczewski still on sideline
One big loss in Saturday's 23-20 win against Rutgers came in the form of senior right tackle Alex Palczewski. He made his 40th consecutive start but suffered what looked to be a right knee injury during the Illini's first drive.
Palczewski exited the game and did not return. He was seen on the sideline using crutches.
"We’ll continue to monitor him," Smith said. "When you lose a player like Alex Palczewski and have a guy like Julian Pearl step up like that, it’s saying an awful lot, too."
Pearl, a sophomore and Danville graduate, entered the game at right tackle after Palczewski's injury and remained there the rest of the afternoon.
Hope for Eifler, Woods to return
Smith also addressed injuries to senior linebacker Milo Eifler and senior defensive lineman Jamal Woods. Eifler missed last Saturday's game against Rutgers, and Woods has been out for the previous two games.
"(Eifler is) getting better. ... He’s been getting a lot of treatment," said Smith, who added that Eifler was hurt on the final play of last Friday's practice. "We don’t know what his availability will be for this week, but if not, Khalan (Tolson) will step in like he did last time. But it’s not a season-ending injury or anything like that.
"Optimism (for Woods to return this week), absolutely. He is getting better. We’ll see how it goes this coming week. ... We’ll need all hands on deck, of course."