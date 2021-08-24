CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema promised a depth chart following one of Illinois football’s training camp practices earlier this month. The Illini two-deep was going to be available ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Nebraska.
Game week brought a change of direction. One that aligns Illinois with half of the Big Ten, including the Cornhuskers.
“We’re not going to put out an official depth chart,” Bielema said Monday afternoon. “Only about half the league is going to put out a depth chart. We’re going to be in the half that does not at this point. Just going into this game and what we’re able to do and how we’re able to do it, I feel it’s in our best interest to stay in that neutral mode.”
That’s actually more than Nebraska coach Scott Frost offered during his own time with reporters on Monday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb. One that lasted just more than five minutes compared to nearly a half-hour for Bielema.
“We’re just getting ready for that first game,” Frost told Nebraska reporters. “No depth chart.”
Bielema did give a couple hints at least. Illinois named six captains last Thursday. Those six? They’re “probably going to be starters,” according to Bielema.
So that means one cornerback (Tony Adams), one linebacker (Jake Hansen), one outside linebacker/edge rusher (Owen Carney Jr.), two offensive linemen (Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe) and a punter (Blake Hayes) are as close to locked in as possible without Bielema giving any official recognition.
One more player falls under that category, too. Even more officially.
“Brandon Peters will be our QB1, for sure, coming under center that first snap and do a lot of good things, hopefully, with that group,” Bielema said unprompted.
The season opener against Nebraska will mark Peters’ third season as Illinois’ starting quarterback. He started 11 of 13 games in 2019 after transferring from Michigan — missing two because of an injury — and started five more in 2020 in addition to missing three because of COVID-19 protocols.
Peters has completed 191 of 355 passes for 2,313 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions since transferring to Illinois. The bonus year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the Avon, Ind., native to run it back once more for a shot at a full, healthy, productive season.
“I’ve had three or four one-year guys, and I wish I could have had more with all of them,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “I’d love to have BP for three years. I sat down the first day with him and I said, ‘Listen, my job is to help you have the best year of your career. That’s it. If you listen to me and you listen to Coach B., we can accomplish that and you can go out and have the best year of your career.’”
The biggest challenge Bielema and Petersen presented Peters in the last eight months was improving as a leader. The physical aspect of the position is something the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback has handled.
“BP’s got a really live arm,” Bielema said. “I’ve been in the NFL three years, and I would say he has that type of caliber arm. Just far as a 10-yard out route to a 60-yard post, he has all of the throws. It’s just whether or not he can make them to the right person at the right time in the right situation.”
How Peters has continued to grow as a leader, though, has impressed the Illinois coaches.
“When I get here, all you know is what you’ve seen on film,” Bielema said. “As I got to know him, he’s a guy you have to engage. You have to engage him and draw it out of him. One of the things I flipped on him during the course of the spring and summer and now in the fall was, ‘Why don’t you be the engager?’”
The results of Peters embracing that challenge showed up last week. It’s not just the Illinois coaches that have been impressed by his growth as a leader. The same is apparently true for his teammates. The vote for team captains was set up for players to vote for two teammates on their side of the ball and one on the other. Peters didn’t wind up one of the six captains, but he wasn’t wanting for votes.
“(Peters) received a lot of crossover votes,” Bielema said. “That began to tell me that people other than the people that were in the huddle with him were talking to him or talking about him or feeling good about him. He’s made some strides, but the real test is going to come Saturday. Hopefully, the strides he’s made off the field carry on the field, and I definitely know on the field he’s made some nice strides, as well.”