CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters boasts two college degrees: a bachelor’s in general studies from Michigan and a master’s in recreation, sport and tourism from Illinois.
Peters knows he needs to find another academic path for the 2021-22 school year after the 23-year-old quarterback announced Tuesday he’ll return to the Illini for a third season with the program.
“I’m going to be a doctor,” Peters deadpanned during a Tuesday afternoon media call. “I’m kidding. ... But that’s something I need to figure out real soon. I’m going to be a very educated guy by the time I’m done with college football.”
The native of Avon, Ind., will experience a sixth year in the sport. He and other seniors were afforded an extra season of eligibility by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peters joins offensive linemen Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe and long snapper Ethan Tabel as seniors deciding to use that option so far at Illinois. Peters missed three games during the 2020 campaign after a positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 29 and, when healthy, split time with redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams.
Peters has made 16 starts at Illinois, amassing 2,662 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns. Peters said he arrived at his decision before even talking with new Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
And before Bielema on Monday night announced Tony Petersen as his first Illini offensive coordinator.
“I would say after the Northwestern game,” said Peters, referencing a 28-10 road loss on Dec. 12. “A lot of opportunities were taken from me this year to go prove myself. ... I have a lot more to prove, a lot more football to play in college. For my aspirations to play at the next level, I feel like I need more tape to do that.”
But Peters still needed to consider who was taking over for former coach Lovie Smith when determining whether or not his college stay would continue.
“(Bielema) was very upfront and honest with me. He said ... ‘I’d love to have you back,’” Peters said. “But, again, he said, ‘You’re going to have to compete. Nothing is ever certain.’ Again, my mindset is go in there and compete, control what I can control.”
Peters recognizes he’s not a shoe-in starter despite being Smith’s go-to quarterback for the last two years. Williams used his 2020 playing time to set Illinois’ all-time quarterback rushing record for a single game with a 192-yard effort at Rutgers, ultimately compiling 782 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
Williams received a bulk of the playing time in the Illini’s season finale, a 56-21 loss at Penn State that was attended by Bielema on the day of his hiring.
“We were just wore down from all the stuff we had to go through and endure during the season. It was tough,” Peters said. “Isaiah’s a competitor, too. He took his opportunity and ran with it when he got in the game. ... I’ve got to go win a job, and I’ve got to compete with Isaiah and all the other guys in the room. I don’t know if they’re going to bring a transfer in or what.”
When it was pointed out to Peters that some others in his shoes — going from regular starting duties to a questionable role — might opt to look elsewhere, Peters acknowledged his transfer from Michigan ahead of the 2019 season. He made four starts as a redshirt freshman with the Wolverines in 2017 before playing in just four games and attempting only one pass as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.
“There’s been three, four times where I’ve had to go and compete for a job. Most of the time I haven’t won them,” Peters said. “I came to Illinois, and I was successful. I don’t want to just jump ship when things are uncertain, when there’s some adversity. ... I’m going to give it a chance.”
On that front, Peters conducted a bit of research about his new offensive coordinator following Monday night’s announcement of Petersen coming to Illinois from Appalachian State.
What Peters learned was that Petersen oversaw future NFL quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Byron Leftwich while serving as Marshall’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach between 1997 and 1998.
“This will be about my sixth or seventh offense that I’ve learned,” Peters said. “(Petersen has) developed some pretty good guys at the quarterback position. He’s done great things at various different universities. I think he brings a scheme that can really fit our style, so I’m really excited to meet him and get on track with him.”
Petersen said he’s already watched a small amount of Illini film and likes what he sees in both Peters and Williams. But Petersen appears committed to making sure Peters’ last college season doesn’t go to waste.
“I’m going to come in here and ... make sure he has the best year of his career,” Petersen said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make things right for the quarterback spot.”