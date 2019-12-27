SAN FRANCISCO — That Brandon Peters was included on the schedule among the Illinois players available for Friday’s official Redbox Bowl press conference was a pretty good sign that the Illini quarterback was healthy again.
Lovie Smith confirmed it first, saying Peters had “been good for a period of time.” So after missing the regular season finale against Northwestern, Peters will be back on the field Monday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., as Illinois (6-6) tries to cap its season with a bowl victory against California (7-5).
“He’s a good player — practices hard, practices well,” Smith said. “There are no lingering effects from his last concussion or anything like that. … Once you get healthy, then you’re healthy and ready to go.”
Peters said he was officially cleared out of the concussion protocol at the beginning of the week following Illinois’ 29-10 loss to Northwestern in the final regular season game of the year. The hit that knocked Peters out of the Iowa game a week prior put him in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. He also missed the Oct. 12 game against Michigan — his old team — after being knocked out of the Illini’s 40-17 loss at Minnesota.
“I tried everything in my power to play in that Northwestern game, but they didn’t let me,” Peters said. “I was pretty upset about it. The process was all the same — no longer than the last process.”
Beyond Peters’ two concussions this season, he also suffered one during the 2017 season at Michigan. Peters, who had earned the starting job for the Wolverines during his second season in Ann Arbor, Mich., missed the final game of the regular season. He came back to start for Michigan’s bowl game — a 26-19 loss to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.
“I was cleared a couple days after the (last regular season) game that year, too, as well,” Peters said. “When you come back you basically have to knock off the rust a little bit. … It’s been frustrating for sure, but I feel great. I’m fully prepared for this game. It’s always a blessing. My time at Michigan we never won a bowl game, so the goal now is to finally get one under my belt.”
Even with two more concussions this season, Peters is ready for and wants to play in Monday’s Redbox Bowl showdown with California.
“Honestly, I don’t have any concerns because our medical staff did it the right way,” Peters said. “I went through all the steps that needed to be done. I feel fine.”
Peters’ teammates are glad to have him back, too. Illinois went 6-4 in games Peters started, meaning the six wins necessary to even make it to the Redbox Bowl came with the 6-foot-5, 220-pound graduate transfer running the offense.
“It’s good to have my main guy back,” redshirt senior running back Reggie Corbin said. “I tell him every day, ‘When in doubt, just hand it off.’ But I have full confidence in him. I think him at the wheel of this team, we couldn’t have a better driver.”
Peters takes pride in the fact he’s helped Illinois reach a bowl game for the first time since the 2014 season. Even though he’s still looking for the first bowl win of his career, too, he’s one of the few Illini that have even made it this far in a season.
“Being that contributing factor at the quarterback position to help get them here, it’s just been really cool to see how excited they are,” Peters said of his teammates. “The smiles on the faces. It’s going to be the right way to send them out. That’s cool.”
What Peters has accomplished in his first season at Illinois validates the coaching staff hitting the graduate transfer market in the offseason to add to the Illini quarterback room. Peters has completed 130 of 238 passes for 1,611 yards, 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He’s rushed 66 times for 145 yards and three more touchdowns for good measure.
Mostly, he’s helped lead this particular Illinois team to unfamiliar bowl game territory. Something Smith saw from him when he got the Avon, Ind., native on campus this past summer.
“I don’t think a guy answers one question and you say, ‘Hey, he’s a confident guy,’” Smith said. “When we bring anyone in we get as much information as we can. I knew, personally, the guy that tutored him the most at the University of Michigan. Pep Hamilton was on my staff. You just ask as many people as you can. Then there’s a lot of boxes you ask players to check off. Then you hope you’re right. Everything about Brandon said we wanted him in our program, and we couldn’t be happier.”