CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters didn’t commit to Illinois until mid-June last year. His summer arrival put him behind in some ways. Like finding a place to live.
“Last year I was living by myself, so I got really bored sometimes,” Peters said.
The Illinois quarterback isn't wanting for roommates anymore. Peters now lives with Illinois offensive lineman Doug Kramer, kicker James McCourt (a regular golfing partner this summer) and defensive back Christian Bobak. The new living arrangements simply reinforce how comfortable Peters has become in Champaign.
“I feel even more part of the team,” Peters said Wednesday morning in a Zoom call with media, his first time talking to reporters since the Illini's loss in the Redbox Bowl in late Decemeber. “Not that I never didn’t feel a part of the team, but I feel a closer bond with everybody on the team having this year under my belt. It’s all good, comfortable.”
Peters’ comfort level extends beyond simply living in Champaign. He has a year of experience in offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s system and a year of being at the top of the quarterback depth chart for a Big Ten program.
The connection Peters developed with Smith could be even more important in an anything-could-happen season in the middle of an ongoing pandemic. They built a rapport early, and that relationship has only strengthened.
“Me and Coach Rod, I feel like we’ve always been on the same page and had that constant communication,” Peters said. “That’s what you need to be successful.”
It’s a two-way communication street. Peters obviously takes instruction from Smith, who is also Illinois’ quarterbacks coach, but the Avon, Ind., native and Michigan transfer isn’t shy about pointing out what he’s seeing in the Illinois offense. It’s give and take from both sides.
“I don’t think it’s really changed much from when I first got here,” Peters said. “I was always open with him about what I didn’t like and what I thought about stuff. He’s always been open to what I had to say as well.”
Smith has been open about an area he’d like to see Peters improve upon this season, too. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback completed 152 of 275 passes for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and just eight interception.
Peters’ touchdown-to-interception ratio? Good. His 55.2 percent completion percentage? There’s room for improvement.
“I’ve got a lot of goals, but I think the biggest one and the biggest one Coach Rod wants me to work on is working on the completion percentage,” Peters said. “It was kind of low last year. I think if I get that up a little bit, it will be easier for us to move the chains a little bit.”