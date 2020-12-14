GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jim Phillips returned to the Big Ten in 2008 when he was hired as Northwestern's athletic director. A year-and-a-half after some discussion he was the choice to succeed Jim Delany as the conference's commissioner, Phillips is leaving the Big Ten to become the next leader of the ACC.
Phillips was named ACC commissioner early Monday afternoon. The Illinois grad, who worked as a manager and student assistant under men's basketball coach Lou Henson, will replace long-time ACC commissioner John Swofford. On the job since 1997, Swofford is set to retire in February.
“Jim is one of the most talented athletic administrators in the country and uniquely qualified to successfully and seamlessly take over the helm of the ACC,” said ACC Board Chair Kent Syverud in an official release. “Over the course of nearly 13 years, Jim has elevated and cemented Northwestern’s position as an outstanding Power 5 athletics program. Northwestern’s ascension in the world of intercollegiate athletics is a testament to Jim’s vision, leadership and foundational dedication to the success of student-athletes. The ACC is fortunate to have someone of Jim’s caliber and integrity lead the conference at this pivotal moment in intercollegiate athletics.”
Phillips, a Chicago native, got his master's in education at Arizona State and a Ph.D. in education administration at Tennessee after earning his undergraduate degree at Illinois. He began his professional career as a graduate assistant and then assistant men's basketball coach at Arizona State before transitioning to athletic administration in 1997. His previous stops included Tennessee, Notre Dame and Northern Illinois where he was athletic director from 2004-08.
“With overwhelming gratitude to ACC Board of Directors chair Kent Syverud, search advisory committee co-chairs Nathan Hatch and Fr. John Jenkins, and the Conference’s 15 member institutions, I accept this humbling invitation to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Phillips said in the release. “Serving Northwestern student-athletes, staff and the greater Wildcats family for the last 13 years has been the privilege of my professional life. The opportunity to watch my children grow up in my hometown, and work alongside leaders like presidents Henry Bienen and Morty Schapiro, as well as board chairs Pat Ryan, Bill Osborn and Lanny Martin, is something I’ll always be profoundly thankful for. My career has been dedicated to the development and betterment of student-athletes, and I am thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime chance to guide one of the most prestigious and accomplished athletic organizations in the world.”