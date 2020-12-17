FRIDAY’S GAME Nebraska (2-5) at Rutgers (3-5), 6:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: The Scarlet Knights quietly have won two of their past three games. A win Friday and Rutgers would have its most Big Ten wins in a single season since joining the league before the 2014 campaign.
The pick: Rutgers, 31-28.
SATURDAY’S GAMES No. 15 Northwestern (6-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (5-0), 11 a.m., FOX
Inside the matchup: The numbers say the Wildcats have an elite defense. Northwestern’s 14.6 points allowed per game ranks second in the country, after all. Still, since Justin Fields has taken over at quarterback, the Buckeyes have only been held under 30 points twice in 19 games. Advantage: Ohio State.
The pick: Ohio State, 42-28.
Minnesota (3-3) at
Wisconsin (2-3),
3 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Credit to the Big Ten for figuring out a way to play this rivalry game after the earlier Nov. 28 matchup was called off due to COVID-19. Paul Bunyan’s Axe will reside in Madison for another year, though.
The pick: Wisconsin, 28-21.
Illinois (2-5) at Penn State (3-5), 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: The Nittany Lions have allowed a total of 48 points during their current three-game winning streak (16 points per game) after permitting a combined 180 points amid an 0-5 start (36 ppg).
The pick: Penn State, 38-24.
Michigan State (2-5) at Maryland (2-3), 6:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Payton Thorne played well in his first start at QB for the Spartans (22 of 39, 325 yards and three touchdowns). It wasn’t enough. That’s been Michigan State’s season in a nutshell.
The pick: Maryland, 23-20.