FRIDAY'S GAME
Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Illinois is really playing up the underdog card entering this Friday night showdown. And rightfully so after last season’s upset. Even with quarterback Jack Coan out injured, the Badgers will run the ball early and often behind a stout offensive line. As per usual. Expect plenty of carries for Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek and Isaac Guerendo.
The pick: Wisconsin, 23-16
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Inside the matchup: Huskers coach Scott Frost is going with trusty veteran Adrian Martinez at quarterback, choosing the junior over redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. Martinez and Co. will need to score a bunch of points to keep up with Justin Fields and the Buckeyes. No chance.
The pick: Ohio State, 49-21.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Speaking of quarterback questions, the Scarlet Knights have yet to choose between Noah Vedral and Art Sitkowski. The old adage if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks applies.
The pick: Michigan State, 27-20.
No. 8 Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: Star tailback Journey Brown may miss the entire season with an undisclosed medical condition, a hit to a Nittany Lions roster also without defensive stalwart Micah Parsons.
The pick: Penn State 30-24.
Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: After the most tumultuous offseason in the Kirk Ferentz tenure, how will the Hawkeyes react? Stay tuned.
The pick: Iowa, 17-16.
No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said “a number of players” will be out for Minnesota due to COVID-19. Without offering specifics. Thanks, P.J. for the help.
The pick: Michigan 21-17.
Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey should fit in nicely at quarterback for the Wildcats.
The pick: Northwestern, 30-20.