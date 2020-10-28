FRIDAY'S GAME
Minnesota (0-1) at Maryland (0-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Inside the matchup: Remember when the Terrapins were ranked last season after a 2-0 start? Well, Maryland is 1-10 since then.
The pick: Minnesota, 31-13.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Michigan State (0-1) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0), 11 a.m., FOX
Inside the matchup: Joe Milton’s offseason work with former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner showed through in a solid debut against Minnesota (277 total yards and 2 TDs). But what the Wolverines did defensively against Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman was the biggest takeaway from Michigan’s 49-24 opening-game win.
The pick: Michigan, 24-10.
Purdue (1-0) at Illinois (0-1), 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Might as well burn the game tape from the Illini’s ugly defensive performance against Wisconsin. Nothing to be learned there, except the obvious fact that when you leave guys wide open, bad things happen.
The pick: Purdue, 20-17.
No. 9 Wisconsin (1-0) at Nebraska (0-1), 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: The Badgers are likely down to their fourth-string quarterback. With Jack Coan out indefinitely and Graham Mertz and third-stringer Chase Wolf reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, it’s apparently Danny Vanden Boom’s turn at QB.
The pick: Wisconsin, 21-16.
No. 17 Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0), 2:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Hold off on the Rutgers hype train. The Scarlet Knights got a huge assist from Michigan State (seven turnovers) in a Week 1 win.
The pick: Indiana, 30-16.
Northwestern (1-0) at Iowa (0-1), 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Inside the matchup: New offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian’s emphasis on running the ball yielded 325 yards on 53 attempts (6.1 per carry). But that was against lowly Maryland.
The pick: Iowa, 21-17.
No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1), 6:30 p.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: The Buckeyes outscored Nebraska 38-3 over the final 35 minutes to win easily after a slow start. That can’t happen again this week.
The pick: Ohio State, 30-21.