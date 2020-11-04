Sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. analyzes the third week of Big Ten football games:
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at No. 13 Indiana (2-0), 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: OK, college football is officially drunk this season. Case in point? Indiana is ranked ahead of Michigan in the AP Top 25 poll. This isn’t college basketball, people. The big reason for the Hoosiers’ success has been a dangerous combination of playmakers — quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Stevie Scott III and wide receiver Whop Philyor — and an opportunistic defense (6 takeaways). Still, give me the Wolverines.
The pick: Michigan, 28-24.
Nebraska (0-1) at Northwestern (2-0), 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: The Wildcats’ 43-3 opening-game win against Maryland is looking that much more impressive given what the Terrapins did to Minnesota this past Friday. A possible 3-0 start by Pat Fitzgerald’s team, who saw that coming?
The pick: Northwestern, 23-21.
Michigan State (1-1) at Iowa (0-2), 11 a.m., ESPN
Inside the matchup: Rocky Lombardi’s confidence should be high after his 323-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win at rival Michigan this past Saturday. The Clive, Iowa, native leaves his home state with another win.
The pick: Michigan State, 23-20.
Maryland (1-1) at Penn State (0-2), 2:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Mike Lockley’s Terrapins have a 2.9 percent chance to win, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index predictor. Not a lot of love for Maryland after its upset of Minnesota, apparently.
The pick: Penn State, 35-28.
Minnesota (0-2) at Illinois (0-2), 2:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: In a matchup of two equally bad defenses, the Gophers have the requisite firepower to take most advantage of that fact. Minnesota, after all, has all of its top offensive players available in Tanner Morgan, Rashod Bateman and Mohamed Ibrahim while Illinois will still be without QB1 Brandon Peters (COVID-19). Still expect Coran Taylor to play well, especially after a full week of reps with the first-team offense.
The pick: Minnesota, 42-30.
Rutgers (1-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0), 6:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: The gap between the Buckeyes and the rest of the Big Ten grows larger by the week.
The pick: Ohio State, 49-21.