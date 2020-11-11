Sports copy editor
Joe Vozzelli Jr.
analyzes the fourth week of Big Ten football games:
FRIDAY’S GAME
Iowa (1-2) at
Minnesota (1-2),
6 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: Floyd of Rosedale has been in the Iowa trophy case for five straight seasons. Last season, the Hawkeyes ended Minnesota’s undefeated season, too. The Gophers want revenge in 2020.
The pick: Minnesota, 23-20.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 10 Indiana (3-0) at Michigan State (1-2), 11 a.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: Could this be a trap game for the Hoosiers? Maybe. The hype around Indiana is building after a 3-0 start, and with No. 3 Ohio State next on the schedule, it would be easy to look past the Spartans.
The pick: Indiana, 35-21.
Illinois (0-3) at Rutgers (1-2), 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Greg Schiano has Rutgers playing much better this season. The Illini have looked listless offensively, and with Brandon Peters still sidelined due to COVID-19, it’s hard to see Illinois doing enough to win on the road.
The pick: Rutgers, 21-16.
Penn State (0-3) at
Nebraska (0-2),
11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: Neither defense is good, with the Nittany Lions allowing 36.3 points per game and Cornhuskers permitting 36.5 points. Those marks rank 95th and 96th in the nation, respectively.
The pick: Penn State, 35-31.
No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) at Maryland (2-1), 2:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: The Terrapins played better defensively this past Saturday in beating Penn State. A visit from Justin Fields and Co. will ensure Maryland’s defensive “turnaround” was a one-week wonder.
The pick: Ohio State, 49-31.
No. 13 Wisconsin
(1-0) at Michigan (1-2), 6:30 p.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: Remember when we were hyping up that Week 1 win by Michigan against Minnesota? Oops. Jim Harbaugh’s seat gets hotter and hotter with each passing week.
The pick: Wisconsin, 30-21.
No. 23 Northwestern (3-0) at Purdue (2-0), 6:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: What has been a stout Wildcats defense will be tested against the Boilermakers’ high-flying offense of Aidan O’Connell and David Bell.
The pick: Purdue, 27-23.