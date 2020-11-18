Sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. analyzes the fifth week of Big Ten football games:
FRIDAY’S GAME
Purdue (2-1) at Minnesota (1-3), 6:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: The Boilermakers’ inability to run the ball (only 63.7 yards per game) has put extra pressure on Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell and Co. should be able to do whatever they want against a below-average Gophers defense, however.
The pick: Purdue, 38-31.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Michigan State (1-3) at Maryland (2-1), 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: The Spartans have only amassed a combined 477 yards of total offense in their past two games, both losses. Inconsistency at QB — Rocky Lombardi and Payton Thorne have taken snaps — hasn’t helped.
The pick: Maryland, 27-21.
No. 9 Indiana (4-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (3-0), 11 a.m., FOX
Inside the matchup: Opposing quarterbacks have had success throwing the ball on the Buckeyes. That bodes well for Michael Penix Jr. But can Tom Allen’s defense contain Justin Fields? Allen has a good defensive mind, but Ohio State has too much firepower.
The pick: Ohio State, 41-31.
Illinois (1-3) at Nebraska (1-2), 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Both teams had breakout performances from redshirt freshman quarterbacks last week — Luke McCaffrey for the Cornhuskers and Isaiah Williams for the Illini. McCaffrey should get a second start, but Williams likely makes way for a returning Brandon Peters.
The pick: Nebraska, 31-20.
No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) at No. 19 Northwestern (4-0), 2:30 p.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: The Wildcats have only allowed 14 points per game, but Graham Mertz and the Badgers are by far the best offense Northwestern will have faced this season.
The pick: Wisconsin, 31-23.
Iowa (2-2) at Penn State (0-4), 2:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: A big reason for the Nittany Lions’ 0-4 start is a defense that has allowed 93 first-half points through four games. Yikes.
The pick: Penn State, 28-27.
Michigan (1-3) at Rutgers (1-3), 6:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: Joe Milton’s worst game of his career has led Jim Harbaugh to split first-team practice snaps between Milton and Cade McNamara this week.
The pick: Michigan, 30-21.