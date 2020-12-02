Sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. analyzes each Week 7 Big Ten football matchup:
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at Michigan State (2-3), 11 a.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: The Buckeyes really need this game to be played, as Ohio State tries to reach the six-game minimum for conference championship game eligibility. As of now, the Buckeyes, who resumed team activities on Tuesday afternoon following a pause because of COVID-19, have played four games with two games (Michigan State, Michigan) left on the schedule.
The pick: Ohio State, 38-21.
Nebraska (1-4) at Purdue (2-3), 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: In their four losses, the Cornhuskers have scored an average of 18.3 points. Even worse? Nebraska has allowed an average of 35 points in those defeats. The Boilermakers haven’t fared much better defensively (allowing 28.4 points), but Purdue should still end a three-game skid.
The pick: Purdue, 30-28.
Penn State (1-5) at Rutgers (2-4), 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: The Nittany Lions showed signs of life during this past Saturday’s 27-17 victory against Michigan in Ann Arbor. Sean Clifford played mistake-free football (eight interceptions in prior five games) and Penn State rushed for a season-high 254 yards. Repeat that, and the Nittany Lions will have their first winning streak of 2020.
The pick: Penn State, 31-24.
No. 10 Indiana (5-1) at No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1), 2:30 p.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending ACL injury is a huge blow to the Hoosiers. Jack Tuttle, a Utah transfer, steps in. No easy task considering Penix was playing like one of the best QBs in the entire Big Ten (1,645 passing yards, 14 TDs).
The pick: Wisconsin, 27-23.
No. 24 Iowa (4-2) at Illinois (2-3), 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: The Hawkeyes, now on a four-game winning streak, have won those games by an average margin of 24 points. The Illini keep it close, but still drop their seventh straight game against Iowa.
The pick: Iowa, 28-21.
Maryland (2-2) at Michigan (2-4), 2:30 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: A quarterback carousel between Cade McNamara and Joe Milton is just the start of the Wolverines’ many issues.
The pick: Maryland, 23-21.