Sports copy editor
Joe Vozzelli Jr. analyzes each Week 8 Big Ten football matchup:
SATURDAY’S GAMES Illinois (2-4) at No. 15 Northwestern (5-1), 11 a.m., ESPN2
Inside the matchup: Take away a 41-point outburst at Nebraska and the Illini have scored only 17.8 points per game during their five other Big Ten games (1-4 record). That should spell trouble against the Big Ten’s second-ranked scoring defense (allowing 15.3 points per game) even with the Wildcats already lined up to play in the Big Ten title game. The hat stays in Evanston for another year.
The pick: Northwestern, 21-16.
Minnesota (2-3) at Nebraska (2-4), 11 a.m., BTN/FS1
Inside the matchup: The Gophers will end a forced two-week COVID-19 break against a Cornhuskers team that played its best game of this season at Purdue last week thanks to old/new quarterback Adrian Martinez (287 total yards, three touchdowns in the win). Have to think Martinez does it again while P.J. Fleck’s team shakes off rust from its lengthy time away.
The pick: Nebraska, 35-31.
Rutgers (2-5) at Maryland (2-2), 11 a.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: The Terrapins, like Wisconsin, have played a Big Ten-low four games this season due to COVID-19 cancellations. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, are one of four conference teams to play all seven of their scheduled games. Mike Locksley’s Maryland program looked to be rounding into form after back-to-back wins against Minnesota (Oct. 30) and Penn State (Nov. 7), but has played only once since then (a 27-11 loss at Indiana on Nov. 28). What a wild season.
The pick: Maryland, 21-16.
Wisconsin (2-2) at No. 19 Iowa (5-2), 2:30 p.m., FS1
Inside the matchup: Spencer Petras had his best game last week at Illinois (18 of 28, 200 yards and three touchdowns). The sophomore from California hasn’t had to be great because of the Hawkeyes’ stout running game and a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 25 points in 21 consecutive games.
The pick: Iowa, 28-21.
Michigan State (2-4) at Penn State (2-5), 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Inside the matchup: There’s a chance either one of these two teams could end up as Illinois’ crossover opponent for Big Ten championship week. Stay tuned.
The pick: Penn State, 31-27.