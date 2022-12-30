Two years ago, at the end of Lovie Smith’s failed tenure, Illinois fans were left to wonder: How deep is the hole and can the program ever get out? The answers: Not very and absolutely ... in two seasons.
The second-year Illini leader has pulled off a stunner in C-U. Not quite Bill Snyder at Kansas State or Herb Brooks in Lake Placid levels. How did the program get here, playing its first January bowl since 2008?
Let Bob Asmussen count the ways.
1
On Dec. 19, 2020, Bielema became the 26th head coach at Illinois. What separates him from all the others was his past success at another Big Ten school (Wisconsin). That he is from the state (Prophetstown) helps his cause. That he played at Iowa is a mixed bag. We don’t know who the other contenders for the job, but then-Buffalo coach Lance Leipold (now at Kansas) makes sense as a possibility.
2
Having a former player on your coaching staff is always a good idea. They offer knowledge that is so valuable, plus ties to the important people at a school. But George McDonald would have been a candidate even if he wasn’t a former Illinois receiver. McDonald, who coaches the receivers and is also the associate head coach, has an extensive background as a coach, working in the ACC, Big Ten (Minnesota) Pac-12 and MAC. He seems to be on the head coach track,
3
The hiring of Aaron Henry to coach the secondary was announced in mid-January 2021. Bielema made sure each coach got a day or so in the spotlight. Little did we know at the time what was coming in the future for the former Wisconsin defensive standout.
4
Ryan Walters joined Bielema’s staff early in 2021 after six seasons at Missouri. The former Colorado defensive back also had worked at Memphis, North Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona before arriving in Champaign. The original defensive staff included linebackers coach Andy Buh, outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane and line coach Terrance Jamison.
5
The lone holdover among Lovie Smith’s assistant coaches was Cory Patterson, who worked with the running backs (more on him later). Patterson is a former successful high school coach in St. Louis who was tight ends coach in his time with Smith.
6
The first announced hire for the Bielema staff was strength coach Tank Wright, who worked with Bielema at Arkansas, Wright’s alma mater. Wright also served on the staffs at Army and Michigan, and the Illinois players rave about the Memphis, Tenn., native.
7
Early in his tenure at Illinois, Bielema promoted Pat Embleton as executive director of personnel and recruiting. Embleton first came to Illinois to work with Tim Beckman and is now on his fourth head coach. He has tremendous institutional knowledge and the trust of the boss.
8
Remember when Illinois was going to open the 2021 season in Dublin against Nebraska? Well, those plans got squished by COVID-19 and the game was officially moved back to Memorial Stadium in Champaign in mid-February 2021. The move worked out well for Bielema, with Illinois winning 30-22 in his Illini coaching debut.
9
Bielema held his first spring game at Illinois on Monday, April 19, 2021. The scrimmage was aired by BTN and showed Bielema’s willingness to go away from the usual script if it is a way for his program to gain extra attention. It also gave fans, limited in attendance because of the pandemic, their first glimpse at what a Bielema-led Illini team could look like.
10
A pair of former Illini were selected in the 2021 NFL draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers took offensive lineman Kendrick Green in the third round and the Las Vegas Raiders tabbed defensive back Nate Hobbs in the fifth. While Green has struggled to stay on the field, Hobbs has made an impact for Las Vegas.
11
In late August 2021, Bielema announced six captains for the 2021 season: defensive back Tony Adams, outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr., linebacker Jake Hansen, punter Blake Hayes, center Doug Kramer and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe. All six got a shot with an NFL team ahead of the 2022 season.
12
The first game of the Bielema Era was played on his preferred Week 0 against Nebraska. Brandon Peters (blast from the past) left the game early and was replaced by Art Sitkowski, who threw for 124 yards and two scores and Mike Epstein ran for 75 in the win against the Cornhuskers. The star of the game was linebacker C.J. Hart, who earned national player of the week honors in large part because of his 41-yard fumble return for a score. Hart blew his knee out in the game, though, and was lost for the season.
13
If Illinois could replay any part of the 2021 season, it would be its next four after the Nebraska win. The team lost all four, three by a single score. It started with a seven-point loss Texas San Antonio and future Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. (see below). Lunney had quarterback Frank Harris on his side, who threw for 280 yards. Unbelievably, Harris will be back in 2023 for a seventh season. Virginia swamped the Illini in the third game, taking a 35-14 lead after three quarters of a 42-14 victory. Illinois then dropped a three-point decision at home to former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and Maryland. They followed that with a 13-9 loss at Purdue. Illinois could have been 3-1 or 2-2 during the four-game stretch. Even 1-3 would have put it in a bowl game. But not 0-4.
14
Chase Brown didn’t have more than 57 yards in the first five games of the 2021 season. That was about to change. Brown ran for 257 yards against Charlotte, the fourth-most in a game ever by an Illini. He scored twice, including an 80-yarder. The Illini needed every yard, winning 24-14 at home.
15
The next two home games were a nightmare for the Illini, especially on offense. The unit was overwhelmed by Wisconsin in a 24-0 homecoming loss, getting out-first-downed 30-9. The Illini gained just 93 yards in the game. Given the opponent, the Illini offense wasn’t much better in a 20-14 home loss to Rutgers. Again, it was a game that Illinois should have counted on winning, especially after what happened the previous weekend in State College, Pa.
16
The game of the 2021 season for Illinois and one of the best in school history came on Oct. 23 in Happy Valley. Both offenses struggled and Illinois forced overtime on James McCourt’s field goal early in the fourth quarter. Nine extra sessions later, Peters came off the bench to throw a two-point conversion pass to Casey Washington for a 20-18 upset win against the No. 7 Nittany Lions. Brown was at it again, running for 223 yards, in the frst nine-overtime game in NCAA history.
17
The Illini weren’t done pulling off road upsets. With Brown running for 146 yards, Illinois beat Minnesota 14-6 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Peters threw just nine passes in a low-scoring battle. The Illini couldn’t keep the road upset run going, losing 33-23 the next week at Iowa, Bielema’s college home. That loss eliminated Illinois from the postseason and hurt even more since Bielema couldn’t make the trip to his alma mater after testing positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the game.
18
The Illini seniors went out with a smile, routing Northwestern at Memorial Stadium 47-14 to win the Land of Lincoln Trophy for the first time since 2014. Peters threw for 242 yards and Brown and Isaiah Williams both went for more than 100 yards rushing and receiving, respectively. The 5-7 finish allowed Bielama to equal Bill Cubit for the most wins by a first-year Illinois coach since 1992.
19
After Illinois finished No. 112 in total offense and No. 115 in scoring offense during the 2021 season, Bielema fired offensive coordinator Tony Petersen after only one season with Petersen in charge of the offense. Bielema left the rest of the offensive staff together, meaning the new coordinator would join McDonald, Patterson, Bart Miller (offensive line) and Ben Miller (tight ends).
20
On Jan. 8, 2022, Bielema found his guy, hiring Lunney away from UTSA as the new Illinois offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Bielema and Lunney worked together at Arkansas, where Lunney coached tight ends at his alma mater. Lunney is a former Arkansas quarterback and the son of a prominent high school coach in his home state of Arkansas.
21
On Jan, 27, 2022, former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito joined the program as a transfer. Because he came at the semester break, he had the advantage of participating in spring drills. DeVito originally made his commitment to Petersen, but stuck with Illinois after Lunney was hired.
22
In early February, DeVito found out he would have a talented blocker in front of him. Thought to be headed to the NFL, Illini offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, with the help of Bielema, petitioned for a sixth year of eligibility and it was granted by the NCAA. Palczewski holds the Illini record for career starts with 64. Tight end Michael Marchese also got a bonus sixth season.
23
In early February, Bielema completed his first recruiting class at the school when defensive back Matthew Bailey and offensive lineman Zy Crisler joined 22 earlier signees. The class included 2022 standouts Isaiah Adams and Gabe Jacas.
24
On March 10, Illinois special teams and tight ends coach Ben Miller announced he would be taking a break from the team as he recovers from colon cancer. Miller had successful surgery and underwent chemotherapy treatment. He was replaced on the field by interim special teams coach Sean Snyder.
25
On April 21, a Thursday, Illinois had its spring game for the second straight year, and it was televised by BTN. The White Team, made up of projected starters, won 58-40.
26
It was a good year in the NFL draft for former Illinois players. All-Big Ten safety Kerby Joseph was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions. He has shown it to be a wise choice, having a standout rookie season for Lions. Offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe were picked by the Bears and Vikings, respectively, on the third and final day of the draft.
27
In late June, Bielema and the Illini learned they would be making long trips to the West Coast in the coming years. In a surprising move, Southern California and UCLA decided to join the Big Ten, with their first year for football starting in 2024. Big Ten schedules for that season won’t be released until later, but somebody is going to have to travel to California. Illinois owes the Trojans after a blowout loss in 2008 Rose Bowl. The last time Illinois saw UCLA, it beat the Bruins in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.
28
Illinois selected its leaders for the 2022 just before the season with the announcement that linebacker Tarique Barnes, safety Sydney Brown, offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and receiver Isaiah Williams would serve as captains. Besides their on-field duties, including calling the coin toss (tails never fails) the captains are often asked to speak to the media. All four are comfortable in front of a camera.
29
In late August, Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito was named the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was technically a competition between DeVito and Art Sitkowski, the former had been the favorite since his dominant performance in the spring game.
30
Illinois opened Year 2 of the Bielema era with a convincing 38-6 home win in Week 0 against Wyoming. DeVito was solid in his first start with the Illini, throwing for 194 yards and two scores. Chase Brown ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and added a third score on a catch, showing glimpses of what was to come. The Illini defense, also foreshadowing what was in store, limited Wyoming to 212 yards.
31
On a Friday night in Bloomington, Ind., Illinois let one get away on Sept. 2. The Illini led late, but the Hoosiers scored in the final minute for a 23-20 victory. The loss spoiled strong performances by Brown, who ran for 199 yards, and Williams, who caught nine passes for 112 yards and a score. Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for 330 yards and picked apart the Illini defense on the last-minute scoring drive.
32
A year after a blowout loss at Virginia, the Illini exacted revenge with a 24-3 home victory against the Cavaliers. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who threw for 405 yards and five scores the previous year, struggled and was under constant pressure from the Illinois defense. Virginia’s 222 yards were the fewest against Illinois by a Power Five team in 11 years. Chase Brown ran 20 times for 146 yards to lead the Illinois offense.
33
Playing a rare Thursday night game against Chattanooga, Illinois rolled to a 31-0 home win on Sept. 22. It was the first Illini shutout in seven seasons. DeVito threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Williams and Pat Bryant both went over 100 yards and Chase Brown ran for 108.
34
Bielema went back to his old school on Oct. 1 and helped Illinois beat the Badgers in Madison for the first time 2002, ending an eight-game losing streak at Camp Randall. “Jump Around” was tame as the Illini led 31-10 going into the fourth quarter. The 34-10 final margin was the third biggest ever for the Illini in Madison. Wisconsin gained just 2 rushing yards, its lowest total at home in 15 years.
35
The string of broken streaks continued on Oct. 8 when Illinois won a rock fight against Iowa, prevailing 9-6. The Illini ended an eight-game skid against the Hawkeyes and beat Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989. Chase Brown ran for 146 yards and Sitkowski, playing in place of an injured DeVito, hit 13 of 19 for 74 yards. Fabrizio Pinton made three field goals for the Illini, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter.
36
Illinois clinched a bowl bid with a 26-14 home win against Minnesota on Oct. 15. Chase Brown ran a career-high 41 times for 180 yards and DeVito competed 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown. The Illinois defense held the Gophers to 180 yards as the Illini moved its record to 6-1.
37
Illinois guaranteed a winning season, its first since 2011, with a dominating 26-9 victory at Nebraska on Oct. 29. The Brown brothers led the way for Illinois, with Chase running for 149 yards and Sydney intercepting two passes. Illinois improved to 7-1 for the first time since the 2001 Big Ten championship season.
38
On Nov. 1, Illinois football reached another first, landing at No. 16 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. With 10 consecutive losing seasons before this year, Illinois hadn’t been close to earning a spot among the game’s elites.
39
Michigan State snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak with a 23-15 victory at Memorial Stadium. The Spartans, coming off a loss at Michigan that also saw the suspension of several key players after a post-game fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, took control by outscoring Illinois 14-0 in the third quarter. The Illini outgained Michigan State by 147 yards. Michigan State didn’t capitalize on the win, failing to make a bowl after finishing 5-7.
40
Illinois missed a chance to take control in the Big Ten West, losing at home to eventual division champ Purdue 31-24 on Nov. 12. Chase Brown’s streak of 100-yard games was snapped as he ran for 98. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw three touchdown passes, two to tight end Payne Durham on a bitterly cold day.
41
The senior-driven Illini offensive line, led by forever starter Palczewski, earned a spot among the Joe Moore Award finalists. The honor goes to the best blocking unit in the country and pays homage to the late, great assistant coach.
42
Partway into his first season in charge of the Illinois offense, Barry Lunney Jr. gets rewarded for his good early work with a contract extension and hefty pay raise.
43
Nobody played Michigan closer during the regular season than Illinois, which lost 19-17 to the Wolverines on a sunny, brisk November day in Ann Arbor. Michigan kicker Jake Moody hit the game-winning field goal, spoiling a 140-yard game by Illini running back Chase Brown and stellar work by the Illinois defense.