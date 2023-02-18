CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Piercy doesn’t need long to formulate an answer to a question about himself and younger brother Evan.
Are the two similar in personality and interests?
“No,” Matthew said bluntly. “We’re very different.”
That includes in the pool, where the two have been found over the last few months with coach Courtney Louret’s Centennial boys’ swimming and diving program.
“I’m the competitive one,” Evan said.
“I’ve grown more competitive this past season, which has been nice,” Matthew added. “It’s helped my season performance.”
Senior Matthew and sophomore Evan are among the Chargers’ top performers entering Saturday’s Urbana Sectional.
Matthew will swim in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley, while Evan will compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. The two were a little less certain about their relay schedules as of Wednesday evening; Evan believed he was going to participate in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, and Matthew figured he’d be in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Their younger brother, freshman Nathan Piercy, will dive for Centennial at the sectional as well.
“We’ve been so excited for this meet, even since last season,” Matthew said. Centennial didn’t send any event entries to the state meet from last year’s sectional.
“As it gets closer, it’s harder to focus at school,” Matthew continued.
“I like the idea of going (to state),” Evan added. “I think, potentially, I’d be able to go in the 50 free.”
The Piercy boys are children of Jim Piercy, who swam competitively in Champaign during his youth days.
Matthew and Evan grew up swimming at Champaign’s Indian Acres Swimming Club, starting around the same time. Matthew was about 7 years old, and Evan was about 6 years old.
They both were drawn to the fact swimming offers a clear winner for each race and allows for a reasonable assessment of what a competitor did right or wrong in any given event.
Matthew initially was drawn to becoming a standout in the butterfly stroke, though he isn’t sure why. Evan excelled in the 100 individual medley “because I was the only one of the little kids who could do it without getting DQ’d (disqualified) consistently.”
“Butterfly is the hardest to do,” Evan said, “but breaststroke is really easy to get DQ’d in.”
Matthew spent his first two high school swimming seasons without Evan as a teammate. Evan’s inclusion on the Chargers’ roster last season served as a turning point for the siblings.
Outside of the pool, more than in it.
“When he joined the high school team was when we actually became the closest we’ve ever been,” Matthew said. “We used to butt heads a lot. We still butt heads, but we’ve gotten along a lot more and are closer to actual friends versus just siblings. That was nice.”
That doesn’t mean Matthew enjoys when Evan outperforms him in an event.
“It was not fun when he was doing better than me,” Matthew said, “but sometimes you have to deal with that.”
“He did like there was a new high performer on the team,” Evan added. “It was just the amount of time we would spend together in all the practices and going to weights early in the morning. Then it gave us something easy to talk about if we don’t have any ideas.”
Swimming is Matthew’s only genuine sports interest, whereas Evan also participates in track and field and appreciates ventures like football and baseball.
Likewise, the two feel they’re strongest in different swim strokes.
“My backstroke’s been feeling really good, and recently I just broke a minute in the 100 fly,” Matthew said. “I did it before Evan.”
“My best is definitely the 50 freestyle, and my next best would be the 100 freestyle,” Evan countered. “But I’m pretty decent at all of the strokes.”
The brothers often find themselves sharing a swim lane in the 200 medley relay. Assuming Matthew does take a leg in that event at the sectional, the Piercy boys are hopeful they can crack the state field.
One benefit of a potential trip to Westmont’s FMC Natatorium for next week’s all-classes IHSA state meet has nothing to do with getting in the water.
“I’m excited, because we’d get to go to state and then go to the Cheesecake Factory and break no-sugar,” Evan said.
For those uninitiated, Evan is referring to Centennial’s swimmers forgoing heavy sugar in their diets to prepare for the postseason.
But even he expressed audible surprise when Matthew offered up a second bit of information about the end of “no-sugar.”
“We’d go to state,” Matthew said, “and the school pays for our cheesecake.”