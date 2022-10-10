CHAMPAIGN — Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.
Pinton scored all nine points in Illinois' 9-6 victory against Iowa on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. That win propelled the Illini into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 24 overall, marking the program's first ranking since 2011.
Pinton was an injury replacement for regular kicker Caleb Griffin in a game time decision. The Houston native and Air Force transfer connected on field goals of 27, 37 and 36 yards. The 27-yarder was his first career make, and the 36-yarder turned out to be the game winner for Illinois.
The pair of Big Ten honors are the first (and second) of Pinton's career. Former punter Blake Hayes was Illinois' last Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week (Nov. 8, 2021), and former wide receiver Deuce Spann was the Illini's last Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Aug. 30, 2021).
Pinton shared Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Monday with Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, and Wisconsin safety Kamo'I Latu was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.