CHAMPAIGN — The sum total of Fabrizio Pinton’s collegiate kicking career before Saturday night came down to a pair of kickoffs at Wisconsin a week prior.
Neither was what any kicker would call all that successful. The first made it to the 9-yard line and was returned 38 yards by the Badgers’ Isaac Guerendo. The second wasn't returned quite as far upfield, but it only traveled far enough in the air to reach the 10-yard line. Pinton gave way to Will McManus for the subsequent five kickoffs the rest of the game.
Saturday night’s game against Iowa delivered a complete 180 pivot for Pinton. He might not have approached “goat” territory with his kickoff struggles at Wisconsin, but he certainly veered into the “hero” space against the Hawkeyes.
Because there Pinton was on the north end of Zuppke Field watching his third field goal of the game — this one from 36 yards — soar through the uprights to give Illinois a 9-6 lead with 2 minutes, 49 seconds to play. A 9-6 lead that became a 9-6 win after consecutive stops by an Illini defense that still hasn’t allowed a touchdown in four home games.
“I don’t remember any of that,” Pinton said of his final field goal. “I don’t remember. I remember coming on to the sideline and everybody jumping on me. It’s weird. I don’t remember the kick or anything.”
Pinton didn’t find out he’d take on field goal duties Saturday until right before McManus kicked off to start the game. Caleb Griffin went through pregame warmups per usual, but the former Danville standout took himself out of the game after an iffy practice kick not long before game time.
“Caleb kicked Thursday and felt really good,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Our plan (Saturday) going into it was Caleb was going to hit from 25 (yards) and in, and anything long range was going to be Breezy. I give Caleb a lot of credit. He knew enough to back out. He knew he couldn’t do it.
“We went with Breezy, and he connected time and time again. (Saturday) was just a culmination. We’ve seen this throughout camp, through last spring. There’s several times we do what we call ‘rapid fire field goal’ at the beginning of practice, and I can’t tell you how many times Breezy has gone 4 of 4 since he’s been here. I’m really not shocked.”
Pinton transferred to Illinois from Air Force ahead of the 2021 season, following now sidelined Illini special teams coordinator Ben Miller to Champaign. He competed against Griffin during spring ball and fall training camp but couldn’t displace him.
Pinton wasn’t put off by losing that competition. He’s leaned on Griffin for advice throughout the season and did so again Saturday night.
“Early on, before my first field goal, I was kind of kicking into the net a little too much,” Pinton said. “He just came up to me and reminded me I needed to relax, go sit down and save the leg. I listened. I kind of see Caleb as a big brother. He’s taken me under his wing and given me advice since I got here.”
Pinton put that advice to good use at every turn Saturday against Iowa in a game where both offenses couldn’t get in the end zone and all 15 points were scored on field goals. The Houston native connected from 27 and 37 yards in the first half before drilling what turned out to be his 36-yard game winner.
A game winner that almost never happened.
Illinois took a timeout facing third-and-9 from the Iowa 18-yard line. The play offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. drew up made it clear the Illini offense was just trying to set up another field goal try for Pinton.
Then backup quarterback Art Sitkowski — subbing for an injured Tommy DeVito most of the game — appeared to fumble his rush attempt out of a five-wide set. Iowa’s Riley Moss scooped up the loose ball and returned it for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. Except Sitkowski’s left arm was down before the ball popped out of his right.
“I felt my elbow hit the ground,” Sitkowski said. “Obviously, you just hope and pray and fingers crossed when it goes to review.”
Sitkowski's teammates were a bit less sure in the moment as the game seemed to have turned down a negative path. But replay review ultimately saved Illinois from a real snatching defeat from the jaws of victory moment and set up Pinton to be the hero.
“Literally every single emotion went through my body,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “We got the call, and Art was down. … We had a couple guys go down, and I’m proud of the guys that stepped up. … It just shows the depth we have around here. It’s one of those things coach always says. A lot of times when guys get their first snaps it’s usually because someone in front of them got hurt or couldn't play. I’m extremely proud of the guys who stepped up.”