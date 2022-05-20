URBANA — The days of having that one go-to pitcher throw nearly every inning have somewhat dissipated in college softball. Actual pitching staffs with a real rotation of starters have begun to emerge in that solo ace’s place.
Those workhorse aces still exist. South Florida’s Georgina Corrick is the national leader in innings pitched (266 1/3) and strikeouts (407). But for every pitcher like Corrick, there’s a team leaning on two, if not three, pitchers.
Like Illinois.
Sydney Sickels, Tori McQueen and Lauren Wiles have all thrown more than 100 innings this season. And coach Tyra Perry has shown a willingness to start all three. It was Wiles, a freshman right-hander out of Grimesland, N.C., that got the start in the Big Ten tournament.
Who will start in Friday’s NCAA regional opener against Arizona in Columbia, Mo., however, is a mystery. Even for Illinois’ trio of starting pitchers.
It will be a game-day announcement from Terry.
“We don’t exactly tell them more than the day of so they don’t have to think about it too much,” the Illini coach said. “We do scouting reports the day before, so I think they can start to formulate who may do this or that once we start talking about, ‘Arizona’s hitters do this, and they can’t hit this or that.
“You can sort of start putting the dots together. We don’t want to have them focused on it for a long period of time. We tell them that day so they can sleep well at night and not have any stress.”
Perry sees having a staff of three pitchers she can turn to as an advantage. Their usage this season backs that up. Sickels, the right-handed senior leader, leads the way with a 12-8 record and 1.97 ERA in 138 2/3 innings, but McQueen and Wiles both have above-.500 records. McQueen, a sophomore lefty, is 13-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 109 innings, and Wiles boasts an 8-6 record in her debut season with a 2.57 ERA in 101 1/3 innings.
“We’re blessed to have three pitchers to where we can really focus on matchups,” Perry said. “A lot of teams don’t have that. We want to be really sure we’re putting the right person on the mound in terms of how matchups go.”
The matchup Friday will be against an Arizona team that, even under new leadership with Caitlin Lowe replacing longtime coach Mike Candrea, isn’t lacking for postseason experience. The Wildcats lost some players from last year’s 41-win team that finished seventh at the Women’s College World Series, but not all of them.
“They are just a traditional softball school, softball team,” Perry said. “They’ve been in a transition phase, but they’re still Arizona.”
Illinois’ postseason experience is mostly limited to a quartet of seniors. Sickels, second baseman Avrey Steiner, who earned All-Big Ten First Team honors this season, catcher Bella Loya and first baseman Kailee Powell all played in 2019 when the Illini played in the NCAA regional in Lexington, Ky. That was Illinois’ last NCAA tournament appearance. The majority of the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Illini went 24-20 last season and didn’t qualify.
“Those guys who have experience in postseason play, they’ve been telling their stories,” Perry said. “They were actually freshmen when that happened. They’re talking to our players. I think anything that they say is going to have a lot more weight than anything we can say, because they are actually in their shoes.”