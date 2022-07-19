URBANA — Four athletes with Illinois men’s tennis ties are one win away from entering the Fighting Illini Open’s singles main draw, after each recorded a victory on Monday.
The Fighting Illini Open is a weeklong men’s professional tournament that will distribute $25,000 in prize money and conclude Sunday at Atkins Tennis Center. It runs under the International Tennis Federation banner.
“That’s exactly why we host these events: to have the opportunity to have all of these guys play in tournaments,” Illini men’s coach Brad Dancer said. “Some of them are still looking to get their first (professional) points. Other guys are trying to move up the rankings ... and test themselves.”
Current Illinois players Alex Brown, Gabrielius Guzauskas and Nic Meister all prevailed in Monday’s singles qualifying draw, with Meister knocking off teammate Lucas Horve. Former Illini Siphosothando Montsi also secured a victory, while Illinois assistant coach Tim Kopinski suffered a defeat.
“Awesome day,” Dancer said. “It’s unfortunate for our guys that two of them (Meister and Horve) had to play each other. I guess there’s a little bit of good and bad.”
Brown, Guzauskas, Meister and Montsi each will contest a second qualifying-draw match on Tuesday. Winning those would advance them to the five-round main draw.
Current Illini Hunter Heck and Alex Petrov plus former Illini Zeke Clark already are part of the main draw, via either direct acceptance or wild-card status.
Doubles play also begins Tuesday, with only a main draw on tap.
Heck/Clark, Brown/Horve, Guzauskas/Meister and Petrov/Karlis Ozolins are the all-Illinois pairings entered in the doubles draw. Former Illini Kweisi Kenyatte also is a doubles competitor, teaming with ex-Iowa athlete Kareem Al Allaf.
“You’re going to see super high-level tennis out there,” Dancer said. “The winner of this event is pushing toward playing in Grand Slam qualifying. ... You’re at the Triple-A level of baseball, if you will. Then you’ve got all the Illini you get to see, which is great.”