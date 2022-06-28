CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski has clear memories of his first Illinois football training camp.
He was just 17 years old when camp opened in 2017, celebrated his 18th birthday on the sun-drenched campus recreation fields and was already being tapped as a potential starter for then-coach Lovie Smith’s complete teardown and rebuild.
“It was truly like we were tossed in the fire,” Palczewski said. “Figure it out. We had no idea what we were doing. ... We just didn’t know what was going on. We were all thrust into a starting spot right away when we were younger.”
Palczewski even accomplished a first in Illinois football history by teaming up with Vederian Lowe and Larry Boyd to become the first trio of freshmen to start on the offensive line.
The Illini’s current crop of freshmen offensive linemen — Hunter Whitenack, Joey Okla, Magnus Møller, Clayton Leonard and Matt Fries — won’t be forced into the same scenario. They’ll be allowed to develop, which has already started. A change in NCAA rules has allowed football coaches to actually spend time coaching this summer.
“If we’re able to expose them to a little bit right now and get them used to that workload and the different type of drills we do, I think it’s going to make a big difference,” Palczewski said. “We always do a lot of stuff on our own as an O-line, but it’s nice to get the view of a coach.”
Not that this new summer situation wasn’t without its adjustments for the Illinois coaching staff, either. They’ve literally never been able to do what they’re doing this summer on the field with the team.
“At first, it kind of felt weird like, ‘Wait a minute, is this right?’” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “It’s a great advantage, and it’s a really good rule. We’re not overdoing it. I think we’ve got a really good feel for that.”
Illinois’ primary summer focus for its players remains time with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and his staff. Not completely interrupting that part of the offseason cycle — a key part of the players’ development — is still a priority. But putting freshmen and newcomers in position to jump into training camp with some knowledge of the system and program expectations is a win.
“You speed up the acclimatization process,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “It’s pivotal. You get a chance to really hone in on some techniques and some situational stuff.”
Veteran defensive back Quan Martin is just as appreciative of the summer work with the coaching staff as some of his younger Illinois teammates. It’s an opportunity Martin, like Palczewski, would have liked when he was a freshman in 2018 that ultimately saw him start eight games at cornerback and play in two more.
“Coming in as a younger guy, you don’t always have the knowledge and the confidence you need,” Martin said. “For the coaches to be out there and coach the younger guys up and have them ready for fall camp and the season is a big deal. ... I love it. I get to ask coach a lot of questions, and the young guys are always around asking questions.”
Lunney said the goal for the limited time the coaching staff is taking with the players this summer is to utilize it as a refresher for what was accomplished in the spring, to “knock the rust off” and to keep open lines of communication.
The typical summer concern for coaches, Lunney added, was if what have to this point been player-led workouts were completed the right way. Even the minor details, like a quarterback reading his progressions correctly or using the right footwork.
“Sometimes, they can work all summer long and do something they think may be helping them and actually could be counterintuitive to helping them develop as a player,” said Lunney, who doubles as Illinois’ quarterbacks coach. “Now, we have a chance to be a little bit more involved in what that looks like. I think that’s a healthy thing for us and coaches across the country.”