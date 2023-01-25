Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — It was challenging to point out members of Brad Underwood’s Illinois men’s basketball team who delivered especially positive performances during last Thursday’s loss to Indiana.
The 80-65 defeat versus the Hoosiers inside State Farm Center was just one of those games that is bound to happen during the course of a season.
It didn’t leave a happy taste in the Illini’s mouth.
Underwood essentially indicated he and his staff tossed that result in the proverbial trash can afterward.
Choosing to move ahead and instead focus upon Tuesday night’s matchup with Ohio State, back on Lou Henson Court.
And it proved far easier this time around to select individuals who excelled from the Illini lineup.
Illinois smothered Ohio State defensively and won just about every battle imaginable against the Buckeyes. Including in the final score, a 69-60 Illini victory that wasn’t quite as close as that ledger might indicate, in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,544 fans.
“I was very pleased defensively,” Underwood said. “You’ve got the sixth-rated KenPom team offensively, and you know what they’re capable of.”
Ohio State (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) exhibited its offensive capability last Saturday versus Iowa, putting up 93 points in a home win.
Illinois (14-6, 5-4) rarely allowed that to be on display for extensive lengths Tuesday.
The Illini led by 17 points with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, and only the Buckeyes scoring the night’s final eight points made things seem more snug.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann knew better.
“I just didn’t think we ever had the bite and fight you needed in a game like this,” he said.
Illinois did.
Clearly benefiting from two days away from team activities after the Indiana loss, the Illini showed far more of what leads them to success rather than what sticks out when they’re struggling.
Case in point, forward Coleman Hawkins putting together a workmanlike outing across a game-high 37 minutes played — 11 points, nine rebounds (four offensive), six assists, three blocked shots and one steal.
“I feel like we’re unbeatable when Coleman plays like that,” said Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored a game-best 17 points plus seven rebounds and three assists.
“Just really controlled the game at both ends of the court,” Underwood added about Hawkins. “The one thing I love about Coleman is he steps up to a challenge. He’s not afraid of it. Coleman has respect for his opponent, but he also loves that challenge of trying to make life really hard.”
Hawkins’ primary foe in this game was Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who was averaging north of 17 points entering Tuesday.
Sensabaugh netted nine points in the first half but finished with just 14 overall.
“It’s going to be my assignment to win,” Hawkins said. “It’s always exciting to go out and play against guys like that. ... We played a lot tougher, and it worked out for us.”
Shannon also excelled for Illinois.
“I’m pretty hard to stop when I go downhill, whether it’s kicking it out to a teammate or finishing,” Shannon said. “That’s what I do: I just stay aggressive. That’s my role on the team.”
Matthew Mayer starred following a scoreless game Thursday while dealing with an illness.
Mayer nearly recorded his second double-double fewer than two weeks after obtaining his first at Minnesota on Jan. 16, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots against the Buckeyes.
“The biggest misnomer with Matt, he’s kind of got that laid-back (appearance),” Underwood said. “But Matt’s an ultra competitor, and nobody wants to win more than Matt.”
Freshman Jayden Epps shone in his second start, too. Ty Rodgers and RJ Melendez made solid contributions off the bench. Dain Dainja, Brandon Lieb and Sencire Harris showed positive flashes in more limited floor time.
As a collective, Illinois outrebounded Ohio State 44-30, posted 38 points in the paint to the Buckeyes’ 32 and turned in a 16-1 edge in fast-break points.
Pretty much everyone received a compliment from Underwood after Tuesday night’s victory.
It’s an easier process to go through when his Illini are providing a better account of themselves. Offering a more clear picture of their full capabilities.
“Guys are buying into working hard, and it’s simply playing hard,” Underwood said. “Fundamentally we’re making less mistakes, and scouting report we’re making less mistakes.”