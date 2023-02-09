High school wrestlers don’t travel lengthy distances when actively competing.
Among a match’s goals, after all, is remaining within the white-outlined circle that centers a square grappling mat.
Plenty of athletes from The News-Gazette’s coverage area soon have the chance to make up for that relative lack of distance.
Local wrestlers will trek to one of five individual sectional tournament sites — three for boys, two for girls — on Friday with the hope of earning a state tournament berth. Each sectional covers two days, concluding on Saturday.
Clinton easily is the closest of that quintet and will play host to athletes from 11 boys’ programs.
Then, there are some longer hauls.
Peoria Richwoods and Geneseo for girls. Carterville and Highland for boys.
Who says becoming a state champion only is dependent upon what happens within the confines of a wrestling mat?
“The way our schedule is set, we’ve kind of already experienced it a couple times,” said Oakwood/Salt Fork coach Mike Glosser, whose male Comets will bus approximately 219 miles southwest to Carterville and whose lone female Comet will travel about 119 miles northwest to Peoria.
“We go to Abe’s (Rumble in Springfield) and we stay all night as a team there. And then we go to the Litchfield tournament, which is wrestled on a Friday night and Saturday morning,” Glosser continued. “Having those kids the last few years being part of the two-day deals, understanding the mentality that goes into it, the wait that goes into it, it helps.”
Mahomet-Seymour coach Rob Ledin also makes sure his wrestlers become comfortable with traveling during the regular season.
Among the Bulldogs’ trips this season were to meets in Naperville, Granite City, Palos Hills and La Crosse, Wis. Their boys will ride a bus about 153 miles southwest to Highland on Friday for their sectional, while their single female competitor will hit the road for Peoria.
“I try to involve not only our wrestlers, but our parents (in coordinating travel),” Ledin said. “We’ve put a lot of miles on school vehicles this year to see competition that puts us in the best place.”
Unity coach Logan Patton has spent the last several seasons planning for boys’ sectional trips to Vandalia or Carterville. That makes this week’s approximately 50-mile drive to Clinton an oasis by comparison, though his five girls’ competitors will more than double that distance when they head to Peoria for their sectional.
“This year, being close-ish, we decided we would stay home (on Friday night),” Patton said. The male Rockets will return to Clinton on Saturday morning to resume sectional action.
“We’re going to stay in our own beds,” Patton continued. “I want the kids to stay themselves. ... We get to do that for the state tournament (at Champaign’s State Farm Center). We have that routine already down. It’s kind of nice to stay home.”
The boys from Oakwood/Salt Fork and Mahomet-Seymour will stay overnight in Carterville and Highland, respectively. Both programs perform fundraisers throughout the school year to assist with such accommodations.
“The kids don’t really know any better, and the parents do all the legwork for me. And all we have to focus on is wrestling,” Glosser said. “It’s a pretty neat group of parents.”
One interesting aspect to these sectionals is there is no guarantee that a wrestler will continue to compete throughout Saturday’s second day of matches.
With IHSA postseason tournaments utilizing a double-elimination format, there’s a very real chance a wrestler will hit the mat just twice and be left to look on from the sidelines afterward.
“I kind of steer away (from double-elimination regular-season tournaments). Not 100 percent, but I try to give our kids the most matches possible,” Ledin said. “We try not to read too much into it as far as our mental mindset. We want them to wrestle free and loose and be themselves. ... Not be afraid to lose.”
Ledin finds it important for any of his eliminated athletes to stick around and support those who continue to advance through the postseason draw.
“I try to instill that,” Ledin said. “Travel on the bus together. Try to have meals with each other after the tournament. Just to have that extra outside-of-wrestling bond is important.”
The top four finishers in each weight class at each sectional will advance to the individual state tournaments. The boys’ tournament is scheduled for Feb. 16-18 at State Farm Center, while the girls’ showcase is slated for Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
The latter venue also is where boys’ dual-team state will be held, on the same weekend as girls’ individual state. Both Mahomet-Seymour and Oakwood/Salt Fork — in Class 2A and Class 1A, respectively — have a chance to advance to dual-team state by virtue of winning team regional championships last week.
Unity is not in the same boat. And that’s a recent rarity, as the Rockets placed fourth in the 2022 Class 1A dual-team state tournament and third in 2020’s tournament.
Le Roy/Tri-Valley outscored Unity in last Saturday’s regional at the Panthers’ facility by only two points.
“(Practice on Monday) felt like a funeral, to be honest with you. (Monday) was terrible,” Patton said. “(It) takes some pressure off of the individual sectional. We’re so focused on the program, on the team, that the individual kind of takes care of itself. And this lets the individual wrestle a little looser.”
With individual boys’ state in Champaign, travel won’t be nearly as big a concern for the majority of local programs.
That doesn’t mean creativity isn’t possible in the planning process. Glosser’s Comets, for example, will purchase an Airbnb in town as a means of completely locking in for the state experience.
“We’ve gotten them right downtown the last few years, and the kids love it,” Glosser said. “It’ll be us (coaches) and the kids. ... We just do our jobs and celebrate, hopefully, at the end.”