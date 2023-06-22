CHAMPAIGN — Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders fill the rosters of Suited League teams within the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Little League organization.
Some have yet to hit significant growth spurts.
Which made Wednesday’s visual at Zahnd Park all the more entertaining for coach Michael Bushman’s Plumbers & Pipefitters athletes.
“One of the biggest trophies I’ve ever seen,” Bushman said. “It might be bigger than one or two of our players, height-wise.”
P&P received the Suited League’s championship trophy — featuring a large wooden base, five small baseball player statuettes, four golden pillars and an oversized baseball hitter statuette at the top — after knocking off Campus Ink 6-2 in the 2023 season’s final game.
“These boys did it. They played great,” Bushman said. “That’s how you win baseball games. That’s what I’ve been telling them all year.”
P&P banked two runs in the first inning and two more in the second, giving the squad all the offense it needed on a night of strong pitching from Nathan Stabler.
Stabler tossed five of the contest’s six innings for P&P, giving up no runs and striking out nine Campus Ink batters.
“I’ve been ... preparing for this moment all week,” Stabler said. “Getting to be out here with my friends, this is my last year getting to play Little League, so I wanted to make it count.
“It’s just the best feeling.”
Stabler helped his own cause as a hitter by swatting an RBI base hit in the second inning, just before a bank of field lights shorted out and caused a brief delay in action.
P&P’s Brandon Williams slashed a two-run single in the first inning, clubbed an RBI single in the second and legged out an inside-the-park home run in the fifth to generate much of his side’s offense. Lucas Bushman added an inside-the-park homer of his own.
“The top of my lineup has produced all year,” Michael Bushman said. “Lucas is always on base. Nathan’s always driving in runs. Brandon doesn’t have much baseball experience, but he just gets it.
“We don’t have a lot of easy outs in the lineup. In baseball, that goes a long way.”
Campus Ink’s pitching duo of Jonathan Crompton and Connor Holdren combined to toss 10 strikeouts on the evening, but the team’s offense couldn’t break through with a clutch hit or two.
Campus Ink scored both of its runs in the sixth inning versus P&P reliever Joey Park. Tre Douglas raced home on a passed ball, and Holdren drove in the other run with a groundout.
Park recovered to strike out Cameron Griham and set off a joyous celebration for the P&P contingent.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Michael Bushman said. “This is a quality league we just won, and a quality tournament.
“I just told them, ‘Smile. Take this with you for years to come, because nobody can take it away from you.’”
Wednesday’s Suited League third-place game, contested prior to the championship, was a wild affair at Zahnd Park.
Clay Dooley scored at least once in each of the five innings it batted, using the offensive onslaught to outlast Joseph Kuhn 15-12.
“It was a great game,” Clay Dooley coach John Phillips said. “All the boys played really hard. We did a great job.”
Clay Dooley could’ve been significantly hampered by the fact it fielded just eight players throughout the entire game, using just two outfielders for the duration.
“We had to move some kids around,” Phillips said. “They didn’t play normal positions, but they all battled.”
Joseph Kuhn pulled ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but Clay Dooley replied with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Clay Dooley pulled ahead 5-2 with a three-run bottom of the second, only for Joseph Kuhn to tally three runs in the top of the third.
But Clay Dooley went in front for good with a five-run bottom of the third. The closest Joseph Kuhn got the rest of the way was a 14-12 deficit in the fifth inning.
Tommy Rouse cracked a pair of two-run singles for Clay Dooley, including one facing a two-out, two-strike situation during the second inning to push his team ahead 4-2. Isaiah Ray, Willis Brantner, J.P. Phillips, Andrew Bland and Jack North each logged an RBI single for Clay Dooley, as well.
Eli Sankey notched a two-run single for Joseph Kuhn to go with an RBI single from Abraham Coady and an RBI groundout from Max Dallas.
Even with all of this offense, the matchup ended on a standout defensive play.
Joseph Kuhn loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning trailing 15-12, and a pitch from Ray skirted away from catcher Hudson Dancer. But the backstop recovered the ball to kickstart a decisive double play.
“Once it got past me, I heard everyone screaming. I was just trying to get the ball back to the pitcher as quick as I could,” said a hoarse Dancer. “I tagged (the baserunner between third base and home plate), and the runner on second got in another pickle and we got him out also.
“I could’ve done a lot better for blocking balls, but we had really good pitchers (Bland and Ray) on the mound. I think they did great.”