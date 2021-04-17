CHAMPAIGN — Illinois bolstered its backcourt Saturday with a commitment from Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound guard chose the Illini from a group of finalists that also included Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech and BYU.
Plummer started 16 of 25 games in the 2020-21 season at Utah after almost exclusively coming off the bench the year prior. He spent the previous two seasons at Arizona Western College in Yuma, Ariz.
Plummer’s playing time nearly doubled as a senior, and he averaged 13.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game for the Utes. He shot 44.1 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three-point range and 82.4 percent at the free throw line this past season.
Plummer declared for the 2021 NBA Draft at the same time he entered the transfer portal at the end of March, but announced earlier this week he would take advantage of his pandemic-related bonus year of eligibility for a “super senior” season.
That season will come in Champaign. Plummer is the second transfer and fifth newcomer now on board for Illinois for the 2021-22 season. The Illini officially added Florida transfer Omar Payne this week in addition to incoming freshmen RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski, who join Luke Goode in the Class of 2021.
Champaign could feel like “home” for Plummer. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico, native will be the fourth Puerto Rican on the Illinois roster in addition to Andre Curbelo (Vega Baja), Edgar Padilla Jr. (Carolina) and Melendez (Arecibo).
Plummer's commitment continues to reshape the Illinois roster for the 2021-22 season. The Illini have lost All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu to the 2021 NBA Draft and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili to professional basketball opportunities. Senior guard Trent Frazier also declared for the draft, but he announced he would hire an NCAA-approved agent to maintain his eligibility. Freshman guard Adam Miller entered the transfer portal, and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is also expected to go through the draft process.