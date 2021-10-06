CHAMPAIGN — Trent Fraizer doesn’t mince his words when discussing new teammate Alfonso Plummer and what the Utah transfer might be capable of on the court for Illinois this season.
Frazier is direct. He’s got firsthand experience, after all, trying to slow down Plummer during practice.
“He is a problem,” Frazier said with a matter of fact tone. “He will be the best shooter in the country this year. He’s a problem. He’s a challenge. He shoots the ball at a high clip. I don’t think I’ve ever played someone like that that can shoot as quick as me.
“I never know when he’s shooting the ball. He’s going to give defenders problems this year running around off screens and being able to free up everybody else.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is just as effusive in his praise of Plummer. He spent part of his 35-minute press conference during the Illini’s on-campus media day last week saying not nearly enough had been written about his team’s newest guard.
Of course, Underwood has sang Plummer’s praises since Illinois signed him in April after he spent the past two seasons with the Utes. Underwood was quick to mention both Plummer’s record-setting 11 three-pointer game in the 2020 Pac-12 tournament and his 23-point performance at Colorado last season that saw him drop 21 points in the final 7 minutes, 49 seconds of the game.
“He’s one of the best shooters that I’ve coached,” Underwood said. “Period. And I was fortunate enough to coach a young man named Phil Forte at Oklahoma State, who is (one of the) Big 12’s all-time leading three-point shooters.”
Plummer wasn’t always a shooter. He played more of a slasher/scorer role in his early basketball years. That all changed when he turned 12 after receiving some sound advice from his dad, Renan.
“My dad emphasized I would be small,” Plummer said. “I had to be able to shoot and find space and create shots for myself, because I’m going to be smaller than other guys. He emphasized shooting.”
The next dozen years saw Plummer turn into an elite shooter. In high school at Colegio La Luz Juncos in his native Puerto Rico. In two seasons at Arizona Western where he shot 45 percent from three-point range. And in two seasons at Utah where he was a 40 percent shooter.
“If you want to be good, you can just go to the gym and get like 500 shots or do dribbling workouts or sliding for defense,” Plummer said. “You can be average. If you want to be great, you’ve got to work on details. If you want to be a shooter, you’ve got to work on your elbow. You’ve got to work on your body and how you finish your shot. What you’re thinking when you’re shooting. You’ve got to work on details to be the best of you.”
Andre Curbelo proved to be an enthusiastic recruiter once Plummer hit the transfer portal this offseason. Curbelo mostly knew of Plummer in Puerto Rico — the latter is a few years older — but Curbelo understood both what Plummer could bring the Illini and what he could do to help his fellow Puerto Rico native.
“I was excited for him to be here,” Curbelo said. “I was in his ear, because I know what I can bring to him. I know how important I can be for him. I didn’t bring him here, because he was going to get me a lot of assists. I wanted him to come here because he’s a fifth-year senior and he’s got one more chance to do great things. We’re a program that chases greatnesses, so I wanted him to come here so I could push him and make him the greatest player he can be.”
That certainly fit with how Plummer views his super senior season. The bonus year of eligibility gave him one more opportunity to prove himself playing at the highest level of college basketball.
One more chance to show a fuller version of his game he felt got a little lost in Salt Lake City.
“I did a great job last year at Utah, but I feel like I can do way better,” Plummer said. “I know I’ve got a lot of skills as a player that I didn’t show last year. I just want to have that opportunity again to show the world I can be a way better player and way better teammate.”
The shooting will always be there. Underwood called him “gifted.” Said that few players have Plummer’s ability to run away from the basket, pivot and catch-and-shoot — with range — the way Plummer can.
The Illinois coach, already impressed by the work ethic Plummer has shown in his still limited time in Champaign, is already dreaming up ways to get him the ball if he goes on a heater like he did in that 11 three-pointer game in 2020 or last year’s unreal scoring outburst at Colorado.
And Plummer plans on getting that hot again.
“Oh, it’s dangerous,” he said. “Not just me. I know a lot of shooters, when they’re in the zone, it’s dangerous. It doesn’t matter what you do. It doesn’t matter how good you play defense. If a shooter sees the rim and gets his shot off, it’s going in.”