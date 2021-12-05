CHAMPAIGN — Illinois runs a drill in practice geared toward defending dribble drives without fouling. The idea is to jump straight up in the air, contest the shot and not do anything that, in a game, would send the shooter to the free-throw line.
It’s geared as a defensive drill. What Alfonso Plummer does as the offensive player, though, has sparked at least some idea in the Illinois coaching staff that putting the ball in the 6-foot-1 guard’s hands and letting him serve as playmaker for himself is something that might be worth more of an emphasis on game day.
“He finishes at, really, an alarmingly high rate,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Plummer. “We’re really comfortable with him around the rim. That’s something we’ve got to experiment a little more with.”
Plummer showed off his dribble-drive chops during Illinois’ 86-51 blowout win Friday against Rutgers. The Utah transfer still knocked down 3 of 8 three-pointers, but he both shot faked his way to a pair of mid-range jumpers and attacked the rim for three layups as part of his 24-point performance. He’s finishing at a 63.6 percent clip around the rim and at 50 percent in the mid-range through eight games.
“It’s been there, but I got better,” Plummer said about those parts of his game. “I’ve been working more because I know they’re going to run me off the (three-point) line and find ways to not get me shots. I feel like I have to change my game and be a playmaker and also get to the rim and finish.”
How much Illinois will use Plummer with the ball in his hands offensively moving forward is to be determined. Underwood said striking the balance between those opportunities and what Plummer does best — come off screens for three-pointers — is important.
“He was a point guard at one point in his career,” Underwood said. “Everybody kind of falls into that cliché of, ‘You’re small, so you’ve got to play the point.’ He has that. It’s kind of weighing the scales. Do you want the ball in his hands all the time, or do you want him coming off screens, which he’s elite at? He’s’ grown with that. You saw us (Friday) run a couple actions with him actually on the ball. He’s very good at getting downhill.”
That doesn’t change the fact Illinois will continue to lean on Plummer and his three-point shooting. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico, native shot 5 of 18 (27.8 percent) from beyond the arc in the first four games of the season. The last four he’s made 19 of 39 (48.7 percent).
“It’s legit,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said about Plummer’s extended heater that’s seen him average 24 points the last four games. “That’s him every day. Sometimes, he shoots a shot and you’re like, ‘What the … ?’ and it goes in. That’s Alfonso.”
Even nearly 50 percent three-point shooting from Plummer, though, isn’t enough for Underwood. The Illinois coach considers Plummer such an elite shooter that any miss is kind of a disappointment.
“I don’t want him to settle and feel good about being 7 for 10 when he should have been 8 for 10 or 9 for 10,” Underwood said. “I keep pushing him that way and challenging him that way. Be the top end of excellence. Don’t just be happy with what you’re doing. He is a high-rep guy. He shoots a lot of balls. It’s just a mental game I play with him, and he is very confident. He is unafraid. I want him to be the best shooter in school history.”
Plummer has already come within striking distance of Illinois’ single-game three-point record with his seven makes against Kansas State. Just one off the record Brandon Paul, Trent Meacham, Dee Brown and Kevin Turner share.
Luther Head holds Illinois’ single-season three-point record with 116 makes in the 2004-05 season. With 24 made three-pointers through eight games, Plummer is on pace for 93 through the end of the regular season. That would put him fourth all-time behind Head, Brown (99) and Cory Bradford (96).
And Underwood keeps pushing Plummer, in a way, toward that goal.
“Everybody’s different as a shooter,” Underwood said. “Some guys need a ton of encouragement. Some guys need 1,000 reps. He doesn’t. He’s really gifted.”
Underwood’s form of motivation — getting after Plummer after every miss; you know, yelling — came via trial and error once the Utah transfer arrived in Champaign this summer.
“Plus, I got tired of listening to him talk all this trash,” Underwood quipped. “I needed to fire back at him a little bit, hip check him to see how he handled it. He loves that, so that’s something that works pretty well for him.”