CHAMPAIGN — Alfonso Plummer was in high school when he decided he needed to figure out a celebration for all of the three-pointers he was making.
It was all he saw from the top shooters in the NBA and college basketball, and it triggered a desire to come up with his own version of engaging a crowd.
Some celebrations Plummer initially tried didn’t make the final cut. Waving his hand like it was on fire was one. Pulling on his jersey to emphasize the name or number — his version of the Dee Brown — was another.
Plummer finally settled on letting loose an arrow as he ran back on defense after a made three-pointer.
“I felt like that was the best one — the arrow — to help the fans get pumped up and create a good environment,” Plummer said.
Plummer has fired off 63 imaginary arrows this season. It’s the most among all Big Ten players, and his 40.4 percent shooting with the 18th-ranked Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) is third in the conference behind just Minnesota’s Payton Willis and Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. showdown at Indiana (16-5, 7-4).
The frequency of made three-pointers and subsequent celebratory arrows, though, dropped in January for Plummer compared to December. He made 21 three-pointers in five games in December at a 46.7 percent clip and 20 three-pointers in eight games in January at a 37.5 percent rate.
The difference? Plummer migrated to the top of opposing team’s scouting reports as he was scorching nets to end 2021 and has drawn more defensive attention in 2022.
That was particularly true in the Illini’s win against No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday night, with the Badgers’ Brad Davison hounding Plummer every step he took and limiting the Illini guard to just 1 of 6 three-point shooting.
Not that Illinois coach Brad Underwood is concerned. Or even looking to scheme more offensively to free up Plummer.
“I love the space he creates,” Underwood said. “He’s going to get some opportunities. We ran three or four good actions to get him shots. To Brad’s credit, he’s their version of Trent (Frazier). He was glued to him and did a great job, and he’s very assignment sound. Their bench reacted when he did hit one, so you know it was a big piece of what they were doing.
“That’s OK. If you’re pulling a defender that tight, that means he’s not in help and he’s creating space for us. We run enough stuff to get Plum shots, we don’t have to add to that package, but the space he creates is to our advantage.”
It’s not the first time Plummer has dealt with a more persistent defensive effort. He got it last season at Utah when he made 64 three-pointers in 25 games, and he understands what’s required when facing that kind of focus from the opposing team.
“I’ve got to make some adjustments and find other ways to help the team offensively,” Plummer said. “My confidence is going to be always the same. What’s going to be different is I was taking 10-12 shots a game, and it’s probably going to be 8-9. I have to think more as a point guard and a guy who can create for other players. At the end of the day, we’re winning. I’m helping my guys impact the game in that way. I can live with that.”
What benefits Plummer, despite the aggressive tact from opposing defenses, is the amount of time and space the 6-foot-1, 180-pound left-hander needs to get off his shot. As in not much.
“That’s why they don’t want me to catch the ball,” he quipped.
Underwood characterized Plummer as a “very, very good hard shot maker” that shoots “better with a hand in his face than he does open.” The three-pointer Plummer made against Wisconsin was exactly that. He launched it with Davison very much invading his personal bubble and hit nothing but net.
The ability to catch and shoot in an instant — even with a defender in his face — is just part and parcel of Plummer’s physical and mental makeup.
“When I was 11 or 12 years old, I was probably one of the kids always had a jump shot,” the 24-year-old Plummer said Friday. “Everybody was pushing the ball when they were 11 or 12 — they didn’t jump — and at that age I was jumping already. My dad helped me to keep doing the same thing but with a quicker release, and I just developed it over time. Now, I feel like I’m shooting a pro level jump shot.
“(And) I focus more when I’ve got a defender in front of me. I don’t know why. I want to make a shot when someone is guarding me.”