CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' rebuilt backcourt for the 2022-23 won't include Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski is the third Illinois player in the portal this offseason following fellow guard Andre Curbelo and forward Omar Payne.
"I have officially entered the transfer portal!" Podziemski posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. "I’d like to thank my teammates, the coaches, the fans and the University of Illinois for this past year."
Podziemski played in 16 games as a true freshman in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard averaged 1.4 points in limited action and shot 42.1 percent overall and 23.1 percent from three-point range.
Illinois landed Podziemski in the Class of 2021 after he wrapped up an uber productive high school career at St. Johns Northwestern Academies (Wis.). The 2021 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball put up 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists and four steals in his senior season and was a top 100, four-star recruit.
With Curbelo transferring and both Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer exhausting their eligibility, Illinois coach Brad Underwood is faced with retooling his backcourt this offseason. The Illini have already signed four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire and landed a commitment last week from five/four-star guard Skyy Clark, who can sign starting Wednesday. Underwood and the Illinois staff are also engaged in the transfer portal in search of a veteran guard.