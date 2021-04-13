CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was always intent on adding to its backcourt this offseason whether through a high school recruit or the transfer portal. Adam Miller’s departure only elevated the need.
The Illini snagged one of the top available guards in the Class of 2021 on Tuesday with a commitment from Brandin Podziemski. The four-star guard is ranked as high as No. 72 in the class by 247Sports and chose Illinois from a group of five finalists that also included Kentucky, Miami, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
Podziemski had a monster senior season at St. John’s Northwestern Academies and was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound lefty guard averaged 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, four steals and 1.4 blocks. All were team highs.
Podziemski was as efficient as he was productive in his senior season. He shot 60.4 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range and 81.6 percent at the free throw line for the Lancers (21-7), who lost in the Division 3 sectional final. His 974 points in 2020-21 were the seventh highest single-season total in state history.
Podziemski is the third player in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class. He joins four-star recruits Luke Goode (signed in November) and R.J. Melendez (committed in February). The trio will give the Illini size and length on the wing they haven’t had in the Brad Underwood era.
Both Podziemski and Melendez can sign starting Wednesday when the regular period opens. It runs through Aug. 1. Illinois still has one open scholarship remaining, although the 2021-22 roster will likely remain in flux throughout the spring and summer with Kofi Cockburn yet to make a decision on his future.