BOB ASMUSSEN, The N-G’s resident college football expert, is a member of the Associated Press Top 25 panel and has been voting since 2009. Each week, he will reach out to other voters for their thoughts on different topics.
This week’s topic: What do you think about Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who just coached his 50th game at the school (he is 15-35)?
“Fifty games is enough time to see what someone can or can’t do. I thought Lovie would do better than he has, and I don’t see enough progress that convinces me he’s going to make Illinois a perennial bowl team, let alone a regular contender in the division.”
— Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
“I thought Lovie was an interesting and good hire. I figured his players’ coach approach would play well with college-aged kids and their parents. The overall results haven’t been there, but the Illini did make a bowl game last season for the first time in a while. I realize it’s difficult to be patient in this day and age. However, it feels as if the program is trending in the right direction (Week 1’s result notwithstanding).
— Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
“I’d say 50 games is plenty enough time to get a read on a coach’s recruiting style and his plans. The Illini seemed pointed in the right direction with the upset of No. 6 Wisconsin and the four-game win streak last fall, but their 4-12 record in November under Smith is troubling.”
— Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette