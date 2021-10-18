CHAMPAIGN — The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll is due at 11 a.m. Illinois will be ranked, continuing a streak of 20 consecutive weeks in the poll considered one of the top college basketball programs in the country. That streak dates back to the end of the 2019-20 season and includes the entirety of the 2020-21 season, which saw Illinois finish as the No. 2 team in the country in the final poll.
Where Illinois will be ranked ahead of the 2021-22 season is still the question. The preseason advanced metrics consider the Illini one of the top five teams in the country. Brad Underwood's squad, in fact, is ranked No. 5 in both KenPom and Torvik.
In all likelihood, Illinois will wind up ranked somewhere in the teens in the preseasons AP Top 25. That seems to be the consensus from national basketball writers, and there tends to be some group think scenarios for preseason polls. Seven months to consider where teams will fall — and near constant conversation about it — creates a narrative.
One of the 60-plus AP Top 25 votes belongs to The News-Gazette. Beat writer Scott Richey is heading into his seventh season as an AP voter. Here's how his preseason ballot shook out:
1. UCLA
2. Gonzaga
3. Texas
4. Kansas
5. Illinois
6. Kentucky
7. Purdue
8. Michigan
9. Baylor
10. Villanova
11. Duke
12. Alabama
13. Memphis
14. Arkansas
15. North Carolina
16. Ohio State
17. Houston
18. Tennessee
19. Oregon
20. St. Bonaventure
21. Auburn
22. Indiana
23. Texas Tech
24. Florida State
25. UConn