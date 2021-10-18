UIwisonsin

Finishing at the rim was a common sight this season for Kofi Cockburn. Often multiple times in the same game. The Illini big man finished off a nation-best 78 dunks this season, including this one against Wisconsin.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll is due at 11 a.m. Illinois will be ranked, continuing a streak of 20 consecutive weeks in the poll considered one of the top college basketball programs in the country. That streak dates back to the end of the 2019-20 season and includes the entirety of the 2020-21 season, which saw Illinois finish as the No. 2 team in the country in the final poll.

Where Illinois will be ranked ahead of the 2021-22 season is still the question. The preseason advanced metrics consider the Illini one of the top five teams in the country. Brad Underwood's squad, in fact, is ranked No. 5 in both KenPom and Torvik.

In all likelihood, Illinois will wind up ranked somewhere in the teens in the preseasons AP Top 25. That seems to be the consensus from national basketball writers, and there tends to be some group think scenarios for preseason polls. Seven months to consider where teams will fall — and near constant conversation about it — creates a narrative.

One of the 60-plus AP Top 25 votes belongs to The News-Gazette. Beat writer Scott Richey is heading into his seventh season as an AP voter. Here's how his preseason ballot shook out:

1. UCLA

2. Gonzaga

3. Texas

4. Kansas

5. Illinois

6. Kentucky

7. Purdue

8. Michigan

9. Baylor

10. Villanova

11. Duke

12. Alabama

13. Memphis

14. Arkansas

15. North Carolina

16. Ohio State

17. Houston

18. Tennessee

19. Oregon

20. St. Bonaventure

21. Auburn

22. Indiana

23. Texas Tech

24. Florida State

25. UConn

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

