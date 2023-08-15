Bob Asmussen, in his 34th year at The News-Gazette, is again a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is his preseason ballot and take on the poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Southern California
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Florida State
8. LSU
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Washington
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. Texas
15. Tennessee
16. Texas A&M
17. Iowa
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. TCU
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma
23. North Carolina
24. Kansas State
25. Mississippi
WHO'S UP
Florida State. The No. 8 Seminoles didn't make the Top 25 in the 2022 preseason AP poll. In fact, Florida State didn't get a single vote. Clearly, fourth-year coach Mike Norvell has the program moving in the right direction. FSU fans weren't too sure after he went 7-14 his first two years. Last season's 11-2 finish and bowl win has folks in Tallahassee dreaming big.
WHO'S DOWN
Alabama. Down is maybe too harsh. More like "not in its usual power position." Give Georgia a large share of the credit/blame. The Athens school is the best in the SEC both on the field in recruiting. The 2024 class will be another powerhouse. A year ago, Nick Saban's team was No. 1 in the preseason poll, earning all but nine of the first-place votes. This year, Alabama starts at No. 4 with none of the voters picking the team No. 1. The best coach in college football history can't be happy about that. Maybe another $1 milion for a commercial will make him feel better. AFLAC!
WHO TO WATCH
No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Navy, 1:30 p.m., Aug. 26, NBC. One of the seven games scheduled for Week Zero. I would have gone with No. 6 Southern California against San Jose State. Especially since the Trojans are coming to the Big Ten in 2024. But the game is being aired on the Pac-12 Network and isn't on DirecTV. Bummer. So, go with the Irish, playing in Ireland. When is Illinois heading to Dublin? Time to reschedule the game lost to the pandemic.
WHAT ABOUT ILLINOIS?
Bret Bielema's team received three points from the panel. Greg Madia of The Daily Progress in Charlottesville (Va.) tabbed the Illini at No. 24. And Brett McMurphy of the Action Network lists Illinois and No., 25. Illinois is tied for 42nd.