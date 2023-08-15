Bob Asmussen, in his 34th year at The News-Gazette, is again a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is his preseason ballot and take on the poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Southern California

5. Penn State

6. Ohio State

7. Florida State

8. LSU

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Washington

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. Texas

15. Tennessee

16. Texas A&M

17. Iowa

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. TCU

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma

23. North Carolina

24. Kansas State

25. Mississippi

WHO'S UP

Florida State. The No. 8 Seminoles didn't make the Top 25 in the 2022 preseason AP poll. In fact, Florida State didn't get a single vote. Clearly, fourth-year coach Mike Norvell has the program moving in the right direction. FSU fans weren't too sure after he went 7-14 his first two years. Last season's 11-2 finish and bowl win has folks in Tallahassee dreaming big.

WHO'S DOWN

Alabama. Down is maybe too harsh. More like "not in its usual power position." Give Georgia a large share of the credit/blame. The Athens school is the best in the SEC both on the field in recruiting. The 2024 class will be another powerhouse. A year ago, Nick Saban's team was No. 1 in the preseason poll, earning all but nine of the first-place votes. This year, Alabama starts at No. 4 with none of the voters picking the team No. 1. The best coach in college football history can't be happy about that. Maybe another $1 milion for a commercial will make him feel better. AFLAC!

WHO TO WATCH

No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Navy, 1:30 p.m., Aug. 26, NBC. One of the seven games scheduled for Week Zero. I would have gone with No. 6 Southern California against San Jose State. Especially since the Trojans are coming to the Big Ten in 2024. But the game is being aired on the Pac-12 Network and isn't on DirecTV. Bummer. So, go with the Irish, playing in Ireland. When is Illinois heading to Dublin? Time to reschedule the game lost to the pandemic.

WHAT ABOUT ILLINOIS?

Bret Bielema's team received three points from the panel. Greg Madia of The Daily Progress in  Charlottesville (Va.) tabbed the Illini at No. 24. And Brett McMurphy of the Action Network lists Illinois and No., 25. Illinois is tied for 42nd.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

